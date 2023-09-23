Luton vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Tip in bottom of the table clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Wolves predictions and betting tips as the two lowly sides meet in the Premier League.

Luton Town’s return to the Premier League has been a far cry from the fabled return of the prodigal son, as they presently sit bottom, as the only side without a point. Their next opportunity comes against Wolves, a team many thought to be in disarray but one proving capable.

Luton vs Wolves Betting Tips

This could well be Luton's best opportunity to get off the mark till now, lest they continue to flounder at the bottom of the league for another week with zero points.

Wolves to taste the referees bite

Despite the disarray Wolves found themselves in at the start of the season, sacking their manager six days before the start of the season, they have comported themselves well, if becoming slightly loose in their challenges.

This has seen the average 3.2 yards per game across their first five matches, and have made the over 2 card line in four of their five league matches.

Luton will present another unique challenge as they are likely to provide a similar fierceness of play to Wolves, something that could beget a fiery contest with the referee taking to discipline early to keep things in order.

On Target Wolves

Despite Wolves first few tough games, they appear to have flown admirable into their stiff breeze and reaped some rewards.

This could be down to their ability to hit the target, something that Luton have been sorely lacking of late.

Wolves have averaged 5 shots on target across all of their away games, something quite promising when taking into account their opposition, with the likes Everton and Crystal Palace, these considered to be a similar level or just a step above that of Luton.

Wolves should no doubt be able to keep the Luton keeper, Kaminski, on his toes.

Lemia to plague Luton

Mario Lemina has long been a mainstay of many Premier League midfielders as the Gabonese international has bounced around Southampton, Fulham before finally landing at Wolves.

He has started every single league game for the midlands outfit and will no doubt be set to feature against Luton.

He has also made his presence felt with his ability to take aim from deep, or pop up in handy positions going forwards.

He has averaged 1.8 shots per game across the first five matches, with this over being hit in three of these five against the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Brighton.

All of the sides, bar perhaps the Toffees are of a far superior calibre to that of Luton and if he fancies his chances against these, he will no doubt back himself against the Hatters.

