Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Friday evening (1/11/2024)

Luton slipped into the relegation places after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Coventry last Saturday and the Hatters will be hoping to move up the Championship table when they host a West Brom side who are on a six-game winless run.

Luton vs West Brom Betting Tips

Baggies to bounce Luton

It’s six Championship matches without a victory for Albion and goalscoring has proved a real thorn for the Throstles. However, the performance level of Carlos Corberan’s side has remained high and a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Town could yield a much-needed three points.

The Baggies have drawn all of their last four matches, but West Brom have won the shot count against Cardiff, Blackburn, Oxford and Millwall and Corberan’s men really should have converted one or two of those stalemates into a victory.

West Brom hit 19 efforts at goal and put up an expected goals figure of 1.66 in a 0-0 Hawthorns draw with Cardiff last Saturday and that level of performance is encouraging.

Luton have slipped into the relegation zone after losing four of their last six second-tier games and the Hatters could find themselves in trouble again on Friday.

Goals could flow at Kenilworth Road

West Brom have hit only one goal in their last five Championship matches and it would seem strange to expect the over 2.5 line to bust at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

However, the Hatters are likely to dictate the flow of the contest and that usually means an end-to-end tussle.

There have been 24 goals in Town’s last seven second-tier matches, with all but one of those games featuring at least three strikes, but there are concerns surrounding Rob Edwards’ defence.

Centre-back Reece Burke is out through injury, while Tom Holmes, who had done a good job of filling in for the former Bolton defender, is now suspended. Wing-back Alfie Doughty is also banned and that leaves the hosts a little light at the back.

Morris likely to be guilt of minor offenses

Carlton Morris will be hoping to get on the scoresheet on Friday, but the forward will also look to lead from the front in terms of pressing, closing down and commitment.

The 28-year-old has been booked in his last two Championship matches and he has committed 11 fouls in the second tier this term.

West Brom are likely to enjoy their fair share of possession at Kenilworth Road, which will mean plenty of defensive work for Morris, so it would be no surprise to see the striker commit at least two fouls.

