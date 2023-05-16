Goal brings you the latest Luton Town vs Sunderland predictions, betting tips and odds ahead of Tuesday's 20:00 Playoffs semi-finals on Sky

Luton have never won an EFL playoff match in seven attempts (three draws and four losses) and they will need to break the hoodoo to overcome Sunderland in their Championship semi-final.

Luton vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Luton to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 5/6 with bet365

Carlton Morris to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sunderland came from a goal behind to register a 2-1 first leg success at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but the tie remains finely balanced before the return match in Bedfordshire.

The Hatters have won five of their last six home games, although they were held to a 0-0 draw by Hull in their final match of the regular season.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last ten fixtures and, if they can keep that run going, they will book themselves a place at Wembley for the final later this month.

Hatters fightback looks on the cards

Luton tasted defeat for the first time in 15 games when they were beaten at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but they are likely to produce a strong response at Kenilworth Road and can win the second leg.

Rob Edwards' side were thrust onto the back foot for long periods on Wearside, but they are likely to play with greater intent and aggression on home soil and can get themselves back into the tie.

The Hatters are a better side when they get onto the front foot and their direct, physical approach is likely to cause problems for a Sunderland side weakened by the absence of injured centre-backs Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

Sunderland will have to soak up a lot of pressure and they may struggle to avoid a first loss since mid-March.

Luton vs Sunderland Tip 1: Luton to win @ Evs with bet365

Goals could flow at Kenilworth Road

While Sunderland may struggle to hold onto their advantage, it seems likely that they will get on the scoresheet for a ninth successive game.

Mowbray's side can expect to be doing a lot more defending than was the case on Saturday, but they will get opportunities on the counter-attack and have the enough quality to find a way past Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Sunderland's star players, Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke, were both influential in the first leg and one of them could come up with a big moment in Bedfordshire.

However, a Black Cats' goal could be needed because their depleted defence might crumble under the weight of pressure from their fired-up hosts.

Luton vs Sunderland Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 5/6 with bet365

Prolific Morris should have his say

Luton are likely to build a lot more pressure in the second leg and, if they can get some decent quality service into the box, their centre-forwards, Carlon Morris and Elijah Adebayo, could be in business.

Adebayo made his mark on the first leg with an 11th minute goal, although his finishing can be hit and miss and he is often of more value as a foil to his strike-partner.

Morris has a more clinical touch in front of goal and finished the season with 20 goals, putting him third on the Championship scoring charts.

The 27-year-old had a fairly quiet game at the Stadium of Light, but his pace and power make him a tough player to handle and he looks a solid bet to notch in the second leg.

Luton vs Sunderland Tip 3: Carlton Morris to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365