Our football expert offers his Luton vs Millwall predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash, at 12:30 (25/1/2025).

Luton host Millwall in what is likely to be a keenly contested Championship clash and the Hatters may keep the Lions at bay.

Luton vs Millwall Betting Tips

Luton to Win @ 23/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Millwall to score under 0.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Elijah Adebayo to score at anytime @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Hatters can collect a crucial three points

Luton wouldn’t have expected another relegation battle following their drop from the Premier League last season, but the Hatters are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Manager Rob Edwards left Kenilworth Road earlier this month, with former Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield taking the reins.

Bloomfield picked up a point against Preston in his opening game in charge of Luton, but that 0-0 contest was followed by a 3-2 loss at Oxford. It’s now seven games without a win for the Hatters, but the Bedfordshire side look a bet to snap that run when Millwall visit Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters' expected goals numbers are far better than their 23rd position in the second-tier table suggests. Bloomfield’s men are actually pushing for a top-half position on the numbers and they may finally get some good fortune against Millwall.

The Lions have won only two of their last 14 matches, young star Romain Esse has left for Crystal Palace and Alex Neil’s side look opposable at Kenilworth Road.

Luton vs Millwall Tip 1: Luton to Win @ 23/20 with bet365

Hatters can tame Lions

Only Stoke and Plymouth have scored fewer Championship goals than Millwall this term and the tame Lions may struggle to break down Luton.

Only four of Millwall’s last 24 matches have gone over 2.5 goals and both teams have scored in just seven of those games.

Luton were 1-0 winners at the Den in the reverse fixture earlier this term and the Hatters can be backed to stop the Lions finding the net once again.

Luton vs Millwall Tip 2: Millwall to score under 0.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Adebayo can take aim

Forward Elijah Adebayo was restored to Luton’s starting line-up against Oxford on Tuesday night and the Londoner looks ready to strike.

Adebayo has hit only five Championship goals this season, but the 27-year-old is getting opportunities to bag more.

The Londoner has an expected goals figure of 10.9 this term and Adebayo can be backed to deliver on those numbers.

Luton vs Millwall Tip 3: Elijah Adebayo @ 11/4 with bet365