Luton vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City can get back to winning ways

Our football betting expert offers his Luton Town vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips as the two meet on Sunday afternoon at 14:00.

Luton Town are making a good fist of their fight to survive in the Premier League but they were nudged back into the bottom three following Everton's win over Newcastle on Thursday and the Hatters look unlikely to climb back out this week, hosting Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.

Luton vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams score @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 Manchester City goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Phil Foden to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

They take on a City side who find themselves in the unfamiliar position of fourth place in the English top division. The champions are winless in four and were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa during the week.

A response is likely at some point and Luton could be the unlucky ones on the receiving end this Sunday.

Pep talk could fire up champions

Much has been made this week of City's recent struggles but the champions possess too much quality to stay in a slump for long and you can guarantee boss Pep Guardiola will have been firing up his side since their midweek loss at Aston Villa.

That defeat was one of three on the road this season and they are playing catch up in the Premier League with Arsenal six points clear of the Citizens at the top, and Liverpool four ahead in second.

Guardiola won't want that gap to open any further and this fixture has become an almost must-win encounter.

And win they should as they have far too much quality not to land the three points at Kenilworth Road but it may pay to keep the home team on side.

Luton have shown plenty of spirit on home soil and there will be a red-hot atmosphere to welcome last season's treble winners, who have already pushed West Ham, Burnley, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal close in Bedfordshire this term, with only Spurs emerging without conceding a goal.

The Hatters can grab at least a consolation but that is likely to be all it will be.

Luton vs Man City Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams score @ 7/4 with bet365

Goals to flow at Kenilworth Road

City were shut out by Aston Villa during the week, but prior to that they were banging in the goals and they should get back to scoring ways this weekend.

The champions are still the leading scorers in the Premier League with 36 at an average of 2.4 per game but they should be able to beat that figure on Sunday.

There will be a determination in the City ranks to right their recent wrongs, particularly for the likes of Erling Haaland who has gone two games without a goal.

Eight of City’s 11 away games this term have featured at least three goals and the scoreboard could be kept ticking over this weekend.

Luton vs Man City Tip 2: Over 2.5 Manchester City goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Foden getting his fill of goals

City fired a rare blank at Villa Park during the week but prior to that they scored three or more in seven of their last eight matches and they were being shared around the side, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez and even Rodri chipping in.

In fact, Foden has shown a clinical edge in recent weeks and he looks a value bet to get on the scoresheet once more at Kenilworth Road.

The England forward has bagged eight goals this season, including two in his last three outings.

His ability to pop up in the right place at the right time appears to be improving and he could make his mark once again for the champions.

Luton vs Man City Tip 3: Phil Foden to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365