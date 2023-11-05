Luton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Salah could lead the charge for Reds

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, as Kenilworth Road hosts their Premier League clash.

Liverpool have started the Premier League season with seven wins in 10 games and Jurgen Klopp's men are hot favourites to claim another three points at Luton on Sunday.

The Hatters have not been disgraced on their return to the top flight but their only points came against fellow bottom-half clubs Wolves, Everton and Nottingham Forest and they face a much tougher assignment against Liverpool.

Luton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Mohamed Salah to score two or more goals @ 15/4 with bet365

Issa Kabore to be booked @ 7/5 with bet365

Visitors should claim entertaining victory

Liverpool scored 15 goals in their last four Premier League away matches last season, winning at Leeds, West Ham and Leicester before a 4-4 draw at Southampton on the final day of term.

The Reds' trips in the early months of the new campaign have also been entertaining as both teams have scored in all five of their road games.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have kept only five clean sheets in 24 away league matches so backing them to win and both teams to score looks a good bet at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have scored in seven of their first 10 games this term, including defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham, and they can land a blow on a Liverpool defence missing the injured Andy Robertson.

Luton vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Ruthless Salah can punish top-flight newcomers

Mohamed Salah has scored braces in two of Liverpool's last three Premier League matches, a 2-2 draw at Brighton and the 2-0 derby win over Everton at Anfield.

He was on the scoresheet again in last weekend's home victory over Nottingham Forest and is worth backing to claim two or more goals at Luton.

Salah has an excellent record against promoted clubs, scoring 20 goals in his last 34 appearances against Premier League newcomers, and the Egyptian could prove too sharp for an injury-hit Luton defence.

Luton vs Liverpool Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score two or more goals @ 15/4 with bet365

Hatters wing-back may add to card collection

Luton are likely to have plenty of defending to do on Sunday and wing-back Issa Kabore is well worth backing to be shown a card.

The 22-year-old has been cautioned in three of his first seven Premier League starts for the Hatters and may well add to that tally against a Liverpool side packed with attacking threats.

Diogo Jota is likely to start for the Reds on Kabore's flank but Darwin Nunez also drifts out to the left, as he showed to spectacular effect with his winning goal against Bournemouth in Liverpool's midweek EFL Cup tie.

Kabore has been booked 17 times in 62 league starts during his career in Belgium, France and England and Sunday's referee Andy Madley has brandished 42 yellow cards and one red in seven top-flight games this season.

Luton vs Liverpool Tip 3: Issa Kabore to be booked @ 7/5 with bet365