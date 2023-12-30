Luton vs Chelsea Prediction & Betting Tips: Happy hosts can claim big scalp at 9/2

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash in Saturday’s 12:30 kick-off.

Another member of the so-called big six visits Kenilworth Road as Luton host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. The Hatters were unfortunate not to win against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, but they can produce a memorable moment against a Blues side who have won two league games in a row just once all season.

Luton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Luton to win @ 9/2 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @ 7/10 bet365

Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 5/2 bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hatters to make home advantage tell

Luton have been a force to be reckoned with at Kenilworth Road all season, yet results have not always yielded the results that their performances have merited.

These efforts have been most notable against the giants of English football. Last-gasp goals saw Arsenal and Liverpool claim a win and draw respectively, while Tottenham and reigning champions Manchester City scraped victories via a one-goal margin.

But Chelsea may be the big fish that are caught in the small pond as the Blues have lost each of their last four away league away games, which includes trips to Luton’s relegation rivals Everton and Wolves.

The inconsistencies of the Blues could be the catalyst for a memorable afternoon for Luton, who look overpriced to claim a fairytale victory on Saturday.

Luton vs Chelsea Tip 1: Luton to win @ 9/2 with bet365

Both sides should rack up the chances

The Hatters have turned a corner at the perfect time, having claimed back-to-back victories over Newcastle and fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Luton have the best goal-scoring record of any of the bottom three, netting 21 times this season and with over half of that tally coming at home.

Chelsea may not be the consistent, impenetrable force that they once were, but they can still cause damage to opposition defences across the league, with the 31 goals they have registered ranking eighth in the division.

The Blues may have lost their last four games on the road in the league, but only one of those defeats has been to nil.

Both defences have looked shaky this season, so expect further cracks to be opened up and exploited.

Luton vs Chelsea Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @ 7/10 bet365

Another booking for clumsy Conor

Chelsea have been no strangers to the ire of referees this season, with two of the club’s squad in the top ten for committing fouls in the league.

Comfortably topping the pile in this metric is Conor Gallagher, whose 41 fouls committed is eight more than any other player in the league.

His six yellows is second only to Nicolas Jackson in the Chelsea side and he could be in for a formidable battle in the centre of the park, particularly against former Blue Ross Barkley.

Gallagher averages more than two fouls per game, so back at least one of them yield in another booking.

Luton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 5/2 bet365