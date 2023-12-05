Luton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Booking Tipped in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet this Tuesday at 20:15.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to move themselves five points clear when they head to struggling Luton Town on Tuesday.

Luton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win to nil

Bukayo Saka Anytime Goalscorer

Issa Kabore to be booked

With second-placed Liverpool taking on Sheffield United and third-placed Manchester City facing a tricky trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday, the Gunners' game at Kenilworth Road represents a real chance to put pressure on their rivals.

Luton beat Palace 2-1 in their last home match but were again second best on Saturday when they went down 3-1 to Brentford.

Nights like this would have excited everyone involved with the Hatters when they won promotion from the Championship in May but it could be another chastening evening for Rob Edwards' side.

Gunners look good for a decent victory

It may not always have been pretty in recent weeks but Arsenal have developed a happy knack for grinding out results.

They battled to a 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday and while captain Martin Odegaard admitted that his team needs to improve when trying to close games out, it was the type of victory that the Gunners may have let slip in the past,

Arsenal seem to have found some extra steel this season, scoring five straight victories since last month's controversial 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Luton won their last home outing against Palace. Arsenal's arrival will add further excitement, with it being the first game in a prestigious double-header that also sees City visit Bedfordshire on Sunday.

However, a lack of goals, just 13 in the league, has been an issue for Edwards' side and with Arsenal picking up 24 more points than their hosts after both playing 14 games, a routine victory looks likely.

Saka to star again

Bukayo Saka's injury issues look to be behind him, with the England winger netting in his team's last two outings.

After scoring in the midweek Champions League win over Lens, Saka's strike in the victory over Wolves was Arsenal's 100th goal in all competitions in 2023 - in their 48th outing of the calendar year.

Luton favour a three-man defence and Saka will look to exploit the space left in behind their wide players, cutting in off the right flank to either go for goal or look for an assist.

The 22-year-old is almost undroppable when fit, so he should start at Kenilworth Road and may add to his tally of five league goals for the season.

Kabore card a real possibility

Arsenal's likely dominance could see Luton's players forced into fouls, especially when the Gunners transition from defence into attack.

Therefore, Issa Kabore might pick up a fifth yellow card of the season, and his first of the campaign at Kenilworth Road.

The Burkina Faso international, on loan from Man City, has been a bright spark down the Hatters' right flank but, at 22, is still learning the game and his positioning can go awry.

With Gabriel Martinelli likely to be his direct opponent, a card could become an occupational hazard for the youngster.

