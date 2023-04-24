Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Championship Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Luton Town vs Middlesbrough betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of this crucial Championship clash

As we enter into the final weeks of the league in the Championship, we will see third place Luton take on fourth place Middlesbrough in a crucial clash for the top seed in the playoffs.

This match could well decide who claims the top spot heading into the Championship playoffs securing themselves a home game against the sixth placed fourth seed.

With one of these teams hoping to be moved up, this could prove a poignant match in their promotion drives.

Luton vs Middlesbrough Betting Predictions:

Both teams to score and 2.5+ goals @13/10

Chuba Akpom 1.5+ Shots on Target @13/8

Carlton Morris to be booked @9/4

Goals will fly

Luton and Middlesbrough may well be in a pitched battle for third in the championship but don't think this will mean anything less than goals going in left, right and centre.

While Luton may well pride themselves on a staunch defensive record, the last time these two faced each other in the league saw three goals fly in with Boro coming out on top 2-1.

This alongside them scoring over 1.5 goals in a whopping 90% of their away games, which is where they find themselves as they head to Kenilworth Road in search of the win they need to overtake the Hatters.

Luton aren't too shabby themselves however with their scoring record averaging at least one goal in 91% of their games also.

Both teams will be on edge, with Middlesbrough pushing for the win, we could well see mistakes capitalised upon or goals fly as both search for an important three points.

Luton vs Middlesbrough Bet 1: BTTS and 2.5+ goals @13/10

Akpom to find the target

Chuba Akpom has been a sensation in the Championship this season netting 28 in the league and topping the goalscoring charts by eight goals.

Michael Carrick has found a lean mean goal scoring machine in this man, with Akpom only behind Haaland in goals in the league this season, ahead of the likes of Mbappe and Kane.

Yet Luton have prided themselves on an incredible defensive record this year, so he may have to settle for a couple well placed shots on target this game.

He boasts a shot accuracy of 65% this year, as well as a shot on target average of 1.47 per game out of the three plus shots he usually takes per game. This could well translate into him hitting the target a couple of times.

Even if he doesn't manage to add to his tally he will certainly be aiming for goal more often than not.

Luton vs Middlesbrough Bet 2: Akpom over 1.5 shots on target @13/8

Morris to find himself in hot water

Carlton Morris finds himself in a position, unique perhaps to many strikers, leading his team in booking across the league this year.

Having played in all 42 of their league games, netting 19 which is a substantial number yet, what stands out most is that he has picked up 11 cards, the most in Luton’s camp this year.

An odd position for a striker to find himself but, many could see this as an indication to his commitment and drive to the club.

This is more than likely to resurface once more in this crucial juncture of the season, with whichever team that wins more than likely securing top seed in the playoffs.

Committing 1.77 fouls a game, and oftentimes risky ones from behind as per his position on the pitch, Morris could well find his way into the book in this one.

An almost guaranteed starter, with a fiery temper, the referee will no doubt have his eye on the Hatters striker in this one.

Luton vs Middlesbrough Bet 3: Morris to be booked @9/4