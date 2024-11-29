LiveScore Bet allows players to win up to £250,000 by predicting this weekend’s football scores thanks to their excellent LiveScore 6 offer.

What is LiveScore 6?

LiveScore Bet’s landmark promotions sees them offer players the chance to win £250,000 each and every single week courtesy of their free-to-play LiveScore 6 offer.

Players just need to predict the score of six pre-selected football matches to be in with a shot of winning prizes, with the jackpot for each week sitting at £250,000.

This game is entirely free, with bettors simply needing to have an account in order to get involved.

There are two prizes are up for grabs, with the prizes on offer being as follows:

Correct Scores Prize 5 £2,500 Cash 6 £250,000 Jackpot

If two or more players each get six games correct then the jackpot will be shared equally between them.

How to Enter LiveScore 6

It's very easy for both new and existing users to play LiveScore 6, with users just needing to follow the steps below in order to get involved:

Head over to the LiveScore Bet site Create an account via our LiveScore Bet sign up offer piece Sign up or Login In Head to ‘LiveScore 6’ via the promotions menu on the left of the page Enter your predictions for this weekend's six games Prizes are awarded corresponding to correct scores

This Week’s LiveScore 6 Predictions

Brentford vs Leicester 3-1

Brentford have been impressive at home this term, always scoring twice or more, generally early, and three does not look beyond their reach, having occurred thrice at the Gtech this term.

Leicester have proven capable of getting goals on the road, especially against Brentford, but they do not possess enough to secure victory, nor hold back the potent Bees attack.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle 2-1

Palace look to be getting it back together and have scored twice in three of their last four, even if this was on the road. The Toon have meanwhile proven lacking on the road at times, often failing to score, or merely bagging one, an issue that looks set to plague them.

Wolves vs Bournemouth 3-2

Wolves look to finally have found the momentum needed to win games, albeit high-scoring ones. The Cherries will journey north, with goals in their back pocket, but so do Wolves, whose scoring spree has finally taken off. Expect this to be consistent, but with Wolves at home, they will come out on top.

West Ham vs Arsenal 1-3

The Hammers may have found their way into a win last week, but they have been conceding three with some regularity at home. Something Arsenal will surely punish them for. The Gunners got back to winning ways and will be eager to keep this up, even if the West Ham faithful force a mistake on their part.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa 2-0

Two losses on the road without scoring follow Villa into this one, as they have seemingly struggled on their trips to the capital. The Blues meanwhile have been in fine scoring form, and look more than capable of securing a consummate win, having bagged twice last week.

Liverpool vs Man City 2-3

It is crunch time for City, and they simply cannot afford to lose. Defeat here would allow the Reds to run away with the league. Both sides are proving goalscorers, but expect City’s class to finally remerge at the end as they bag a late winner.

LiveScore 6's Key Terms and Conditions

This promotion is entirely free-to-play, with bettors needing to spend absolutely nothing to enter.

It can only be played once a week and will refresh on Monday, ready for the weekend's set of matches. Predictions can be changed by players up until Friday at 23:59.

Prizes are given to players on Monday depending on the number of matches correctly predicted. If more than one person correctly predicts five or six games, the prize is shared out evenly between all the winners.

LiveScore 6: How Does it Compare?

LiveScore Bet's 'LiveScore 6' offer is one of the better free-to-play games around, with the jackpot on offer being one of the highest when compared to competitors.

It matches the totals on offer with the likes of Sky's Super 6, however it is beaten by BetMGM's Golden Goals offer that allows players to win up to £1M.

For all of the offers of this ilk, you have to correctly guess six correct scores, with this also being the case for LiveScore 6.

Bookmaker Offer Game Type Predictions Needed BetMGM Golden Goals Correct Score Predictions Six Sky Bet Super 6 Correct Score Predictions Six LiveScore Bet LiveScore 6 Correct Score Predictions Six BetVictor BetVictor Predictor Correct Score Predictions Six

LiveScore 6 FAQs

What is the LiveScore 6 Jackpot?

The LiveScore 6 jackpot is £250,000. But this is only given to players who correctly predict all six scores over the weekend.

If more than one player does it then the jackpot is split evenly between them.

Is LiveScore 6 free to play?

Yes, the LiveScore 6 games are entirely free to play for bettors, with players just needing to have an account with LiveScore Bet.

How do I predict football scores?

The best way to predict football matches is to study both sides' form, and the respective head-to-head meetings between the two, in order to get an idea of what may happen in the match.

However there is no surefire science to it, but that is what is great about the LiveScore 6, as it is a free-to-play game, no harm, no foul.