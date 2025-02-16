Our expert offers his Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips for today’s clash, with Diogo Jota tipped to shine in front of goal.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have endured one of their more testing weeks of the season but they will be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome Wolves to Anfield on Sunday for what could prove an entertaining contest.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with Paddy Power

Diogo Jota to score at any time @ 13/10 with Paddy Power

Matheus Cunha 3+ shots @ 11/10 with Paddy Power

Total Odds: 7.18/1 with Paddy Power

Entertainment expected at both ends at Anfield

There haven't been many difficult weeks for Liverpool under Arne Slot, but after suffering a shock defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup last Sunday, the Reds were then denied a win in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's dramatic late volley salvaged a point for Everton in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Panic stations have certainly not been reached off the back of those results, with Liverpool still heading into the weekend with a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the standings, and Arne Slot’s side should prove too strong for relegation-threatened Wolves on home soil.

Quotes of 1/6 make backing the Reds outright difficult, so it could be worth looking at both teams to score instead.

Liverpool have shipped six goals across their last four league matches at Anfield, letting in two against both Fulham and Manchester United and one apiece when facing Wolves' relegation rivals Leicester and Ipswich.

Out of the bottom nine, only Tottenham have outscored Wolves, who have netted 34 across their 24 games, while they have only drawn a blank in three of their 15 away matches this season across all competitions.

Vitor Pereira's side may end up leaving Anfield empty handed but they should be able to trouble the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with Paddy Power

Jota to strike against former club

With Liverpool's in-form forward Cody Gakpo a doubt for this clash due to the knock he picked up against Everton, the door could be opened for Diogo Jota to start against his former club.

It has been an injury-hit campaign to date for Jota, but he has still managed five goals from just seven Premier League starts, most recently netting the equaliser in last month's draw at Nottingham Forest.

Jota has previous against Wolves, who he joined Liverpool from in 2020, with the 28-year-old having netted the winner in the Reds' 1-0 win at Molineux in 2021.

He could come back to haunt his former club this weekend as well.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 2: Diogo Jota to score at any time @ 13/10 with Paddy Power

Cunha can make Liverpool's defence work

There is no doubting who Wolves' player of the season has been, with forward Matheus Cunha having had 15 goal involvements (11 goals and four assists) across his 23 league appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian also leads his club’s stats when it comes to shots, with his tally of 71 efforts only being bettered by four players in the entire division.

Cunha has had three or more shots in each of his last six appearances in the league and cup and in eight of his last nine, including firing off eight in Wolves' FA Cup win at Blackburn last weekend.

While he may struggle to replicate that number at Anfield, Cunha is more than capable of having at least a trio of efforts towards goal across the 90 minutes.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 3: Matheus Cunha 3+ shots @ 13/8 with Paddy Power