Our football betting expert offers up his three best Liverpool vs West Ham betting tips and predictions ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final.

Liverpool failed to win for the first time at Anfield this season when Manchester United held them to a goalless draw on Sunday but normal service should be resumed against West Ham in the EFL Cup.

The Reds had won 11 games on the bounce at home before Erik ten Hag's side earned a dour point at the weekend.

Now Jurgen Klopp's men must quickly forget about the missed opportunity to stay top of the table as they switch focus to cup matters.

Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tips

Liverpool may have to grind it out

The last eight tie against the Hammers will likely be keenly contested but the hosts can progress to the semis.

Liverpool are rarely troubled too much at Anfield and, in what is a big week for Klopp's side following the visit of old foes United and league leaders Arsenal's trip to Merseyside to come on Saturday, this EFL Cup quarter-final is also a game to get pulses racing.

David Moyes' men were impressive 3-0 winners at home over Wolves on Sunday and they will expect to play their part in the tie, even if they ultimately end up on the losing side.

Klopp's men have often been slow starters this season and have come from behind to win on six occasions in all competitions.

They may struggle to get going early on in midweek too but the hosts will expect to get the job done in the second half and make it to the semis of a competition they are a record nine-time winners of, the last of which was in 2022.

Moyes' men should be good enough to put up some solid resistance but in the end, and even with some first-team players likely to be rested, Liverpool are backed to prevail.

Jones can help Reds progress

Curtis Jones seems a likely starter for the Reds as he was a second-half sub in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United, coming on for the final 12 minutes plus stoppage time.

The midfielder had one of his side's better chances late on when he screwed an effort narrowly wide as Liverpool pushed for a winner against the Red Devils.

Jones ended last season in probably his best form for the club but this term his campaign has been dogged by injury.

He will want to remind Klopp of his abilities if and when given a chance from the off and he might just be the value pick when looking for goalscorers in midweek.

Elliott aiming to make an impact

Harvey Elliott is another fringe player who should get the nod to start this last-eight tie and he is also someone who will be looking to make a big impact.

The England Under-21 star has regularly impressed when coming off the bench this season, such as when he struck a brilliant winner at Crystal Palace in stoppage time earlier this month.

Elliott is no stranger to shooting from distance and so far in all competitions this season he has had 35 shots, of which 10 have been on target.

Furthermore, he has had at least one shot on target in five of his last seven appearances so it would be no surprise to see him test likely Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

