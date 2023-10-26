Liverpool vs Toulouse Predictions and Betting Tips: Rampant Reds to be too hot to handle

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Europa League clash in Group E.

Liverpool are on a fantastic run of form in all competitions and they can continue their winning start to the Europa League by brushing aside Toulouse, who are in a UEFA competition for the first time in 14 years.

Liverpool vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Liverpool to win & both teams score @ 7/5 with bet365

Liverpool to win 3-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Ryan Gravenberch to score @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Reds have lost just one of their last 23 matches in all competitions, and enter this fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory over neighbours Everton in the Merseyside derby.

And that continued Jurgen Klopp's side's good run on home soil where they have won their last six matches, and they will welcome the sight of French opposition to Anfield too.

Liverpool have a great record against teams from across the Channel, winning 11 of 13 meetings, while losing twice and drawing once.

Toulouse have never won on the road against an English team, and they aren't in the best of nick anyway, having won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Lots to like about Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is almost certain to rotate his side for this contest but the German has a wealth of riches at his disposal and his side should still be too strong for Toulouse.

The Reds warmed up for this fixture with a deserved 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby and they can make it three wins from three in the Europa League.

However, Klopp is likely to make the most changes to his defence and that could lead to a disjointed performance in the early stages, as seen in Linz where Liverpool went behind to a lively Linz side in a 3-1 win.

Union Saint-Gilloise were brushed aside in a 2-0 win on matchday two but Toulouse should pose more of a threat and can get on the scoresheet at Anfield.

Toulouse have scored in their last six matches, while both teams have scored in six of Liverpool's last eight outings so an away goal shouldn't be ruled out.

Liverpool vs Toulouse Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 7/5 with bet365

Kop should have plenty to cheer

Liverpool won by two clear goals against Union Saint-Gilloise in their last Europa League outings, and they won 3-1 at LASK Linz on matchday one, so it may be worth a punt that Liverpool win 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday.

It is an outcome that has been seen on five occasions this season, and it looks a decent bet here, too.

The Reds have kept just three clean sheets in 12 matches this season, and they may be a touch vulnerable if Klopp makes a few changes to his starting line-up.

Liverpool vs Toulouse Tip 2: Liverpool to win 3-1 @ 9-1 with bet365

Dutch of class from Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Liverpool goal in the 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise on matchday two, and he is worth backing to double his tally against Toulouse on Thursday.

The Dutchman is still settling into life at Anfield but he showed some quality touches in the win over Everton on Saturday and the silky midfielder is only likely to get better with more matches under his belt.

He will be given licence to get forward should he start at Anfield on Thursday and he looks a good bet to get on the scoresheet once again

Liverpool vs Toulouse Tip 3: Ryan Gravenberch to score @ 4/1 with bet365