Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds getting back to winning ways

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips as both teams look to bounce back after some disappoitment.

A month is a long time in football and fans of Liverpool and Tottenham know that all too well. Just a few weeks ago, the Reds looked like they could compete for the Premier League title, while Spurs’ plans for a top-four finish were on track.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tips

However, Liverpool have won just one of their previous five in the league to fall five points behind league leaders Arsenal, while Tottenham have lost three on the spin to hand Aston Villa the advantage in the race for the top four.

Sunday's game will give both the chance to reset and it promises to be a lively affair at Anfield.

Reds to bounce back at home

Jurgen Klopp's reign at Anfield is nearly over and any hopes of further silverware are all but over.

The Reds have already won the EFL Cup, but they need a miracle to get their hands on a second league title under the German's stewardship.

Klopp's disagreement with Mohamed Salah was the main talking point from last week's 2-2 draw against West Ham and he will hope to put that behind him this weekend.

While the Reds have been poor of late, they have only lost once at home this season, although that did come last time out against Crystal Palace.

A return to Anfield should be the perfect tonic for the Reds and they should have too much class for a Spurs side that have lost three on the spin.

While the Lilywhites have failed to score in two of those defeats, they face a Reds team who have not kept a clean sheet in their previous nine at home in the league, so expect them to get on the scoresheet.

Klopp's men should enjoy themselves

Liverpool's title charge may be over, but they have still been fun to watch all season.

They have registered 715 shots so far this season, more than any other team, and they have found the target with 243 of those.

In Tottenham, they face a team that has faced 12.9 shots per game on average and they continue to struggle defensively.

Ange Postecoglou's men have conceded nine goals in their last three matches, so it is expected that Liverpool will get some joy in the final third.

They have registered at least seven shots on target in their last three league games, and with Spurs weak at the back, they should be able to rack up a few more attempts.

Son good value to have his say

Spurs forward Son has been quiet in recent weeks, but his price to score anytime looks too big this week.

The South Korea international has scored 16 league goals this season, while he has netted in both of his last two appearances against the Reds.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a doubt, meaning Son should find it easier to find space against Liverpool's already weak backline.

Son is given a licence to roam under Postecoglou, so it is hard to see him not having several chances to find the back of the net and at 2/1 he looks too big to not find the back of the net.

