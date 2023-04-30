Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for crucial Premier League fixture

Goal brings you the latest Liverpool vs Tottenham betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Sundays 16:30 Premier League kick off on Sky Sports

Two teams fighting to secure European football meet at Anfield on Sunday, with Liverpool hosting Tottenham in a blockbuster clash.

A few weeks ago, the Reds could only have dreamt of the chance to leapfrog Spurs in the table, but that is exactly what they can do with a victory on home soil.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with Bet365

Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 11/10 with Bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with Bet365

Home advantage crucial for the Reds

Liverpool's season looked to be over at the start of April after three straight defeats had seen them slip down the Premier League standings and also exit the Champions League.

However, the Reds have managed to rally since those defeats and they are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak - drawing twice before winning their last three.

At home, Jurgen Klopp’s troops are also unbeaten in four. Having won three of those ties including a 7-0 hammering of Manchester United. They now face a Tottenham side who have picked up just one win in their last six outings.

Spurs looked to be on course for a third straight defeat when going down 2-0 at home to Manchester United on Thursday, but they were able to grab a 2-2 draw in the first game since Cristian Stellini’s sacking.

With so much riding on this game in terms of the top-four race, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing and that could result in an end-to-end affair.

Both teams have scored in five of Liverpool’s last six assignments, while the same bet has landed in Spurs’ last seven matches.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with Bet365

Spotlight on Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland's form this season, but he has still scored 16 goals in the Premier League to sit joint-fourth in the Golden Boot race.

That is a tally of one goal every two games, and he has scored five times in his last six appearances for Liverpool.

Since he joined Liverpool in 2017, no player has scored more goals against Tottenham than Salah, and he grabbed a brace in the 2-1 win over Spurs in November.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 11/10 with Bet365

Goals expected in entertaining clash

The history books suggest this has been an entertaining fixture over the years, and the recent form of both sides means we should be in for an end-to-end battle on Sunday.

Both teams have scored in 10 of the last 11 league meetings between Liverpool and Tottenham, with January 2020 the last time these two both failed to score in the same match against each other.

Liverpool have rediscovered their magic touch in front of goal, scoring 13 times in four games, while Spurs have scored in seven consecutive matches and 14 times in total across that period.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with Bet365