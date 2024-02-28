Liverpool vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds may take time to break down Saints

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Southampton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their FA fifth-round tie at Anfield.

Liverpool claimed the first trophy of the English football season on Sunday but the Reds have little time to celebrate their extra-time EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men are back in action on Wednesday, facing Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round at Anfield, and the Championship visitors will be hoping to take advantage of their hosts' injury crisis.

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Draw-Liverpool Half Time/Full Time @ 15/4 with bet365

Adam Armstrong Over 1.5 Shots @ 10/11 with bet365

Conor Bradley anytime goalscorer @ 13/2 with bet365

Depleted Liverpool can stage another late show

Late goals have been a feature of Liverpool's success this season and captain Virgil van Dijk continued that trend with a 118th-minute winner in the EFL Cup final.

Sunday's epic clash with Chelsea must have taken its toll on Klopp's squad and the Reds may struggle to burst out of the traps against Southampton.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai remain doubts after missing the cup final, while midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has joined a lengthy list of Liverpool injury absentees.

The betting suggests Championship promotion contenders Southampton have a real chance of upsetting their depleted hosts.

Russell Martin's men stormed up the table thanks to a 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions but their progress has stalled recently with three defeats in their last four league matches.

Liverpool have been drawing at half-time in three of their last six league wins and they were 1-0 down at the break in last week's 4-1 victory over Luton.

They have scored 65 per cent of their league goals in the second half of matches, so the draw-Liverpool Half Time/Full Time selection looks a good bet.

Saints ace Armstrong should relish Anfield challenge

Southampton's top scorer Adam Armstrong was rested for Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Millwall but he still managed two shots, one of them on target, after coming on as a 59th-minute substitute.

Armstrong has contributed 16 goals and 11 assists in 33 Championship starts in 2023-24 and he is worth backing to have two or more shots at Anfield.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight home wins and Armstrong, who has had over 1.5 shots in 11 of his last 12 league outings, should relish the opportunity to test their weary defence.

Impressive Reds youngster poses a goal threat

Liverpool's shortage of midfield options – Wataru Endo is another fitness doubt after his heroic shift at Wembley – means Conor Bradley could be employed in a more advanced role.

The Northern Irish youngster has impressed as the understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and, like his senior teammate, loves to get forward at every opportunity.

Bradley scored his first Premier League goal in last month's 4-1 win over Chelsea and he has also racked up three assists and seven shots in just four league appearances.

He had two shots in 72 minutes against the Blues in the EFL Cup final and looks a tempting price to find the net in Wednesday's cup tie.

