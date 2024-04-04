Liverpool vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Thursday.

Liverpool know a win will see them head into the weekend top of the table and they should have too much for an improving, yet relegation-bound, Sheffield United side.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 13/10 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister Over 0.5 assists @ 3/1 with bet365

Mason Holgate to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Reds can run riot

Victories for Liverpool in their final nine games will guarantee them the Premier League title. However, that is easier said than done and their defensive record might worry Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet in their last five matches in all competitions, while they have managed just a single shutout in their last eight league outings.

For all their faults, United have improved in recent outings, drawing 2-2 against Bournemouth and 3-3 with Fulham and they could create chances.

However, Liverpool's status as the league's second-highest scorers at the time of writing suggests they can punish the division's worst defence and overcome any hiccups to claim another victory.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 13/10 with bet365

Mac a key man for Liverpool

Liverpool clearly pulled off a coup by signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton last summer for a reported initial fee of just £35m.

The Argentine played deeper than usual earlier in the season but has been able to move forward thanks to the emergence of Wataru Endo.

Mac Allister is undoubtedly enjoying the extra freedom, scoring in three straight games before the international break and netting against Costa Rica during the hiatus.

He provided the assist for Mohamed Salah's winner against former club Brighton on Sunday and, with five league assists this season, looks a tempting price to play that final pass again.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Alexis Mac Allister Over 0.5 assists @ 3/1 with bet365

Holgate has to be a card candidate

Mason Holgate's loan stint with the Blades has been unhappy, but he started on Saturday against Fulham, and his status as an Everton player means Chris Wilder may bank on his potential additional motivation to beat Liverpool.

The 27-year-old struggled at Southampton during the first half of the season and has picked up two yellows and a straight red in four outings since moving to Bramall Lane on February 1.

That red came via a particularly wayward tackle on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, a challenge that saw him become the only Premier League player to be sent off in each of the last three seasons, with the latest dismissal coming after referee Stuart Attwell upgraded his original yellow card decision following a VAR check.

Likely to be positioned at right centre-half, Holgate looks a good price to continue his run of fouling his way into the referee's notebook, with Attwell again the man in the middle.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Mason Holgate to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365