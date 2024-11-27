Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday's 20:00 Champions League clash (27/11/2024).

Two juggernauts of European football collide at Anfield as Liverpool look to preserve their perfect start to this season's Champions League against Real Madrid.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ 17/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mo Salah to score at any time @ 11/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bet Builder - Over 2.5 goals, Dominik Szoboszlai to have a shot on target and Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ 10/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Reds can record statement win

Arne Slot could hardly have asked for a better start to his Liverpool tenure this season and the Reds have been especially devastating in the Champions League.

They are the only team in the competition with four wins from four matches, seeing off AC Milan, Bologna, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen and they can add Real Madrid to that list of scalps.

Liverpool showed how commanding they can be at Anfield on a European night earlier this month when they carved through Bayer Leverkusen - last season's unbeaten Bundesliga champions - 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Diaz.

And on Sunday in the Premier League they showed they can also perform when they are not at their best, digging deep to come from 2-1 down to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary's.

Simply put, Liverpool are a winning machine at the moment and they look a solid bet to defeat Los Blancos.

Real have had to do without defensive trio David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao recently and they were dealt a fresh blow this week when it was announced Vinicius Jr will be missing from their attack.

They lost 3-1 to Milan on matchday four of the Champions League and should be opposed against the Merseysiders.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ 17/20 with bet365

Salah can continue scoring streak

Mo Salah hit out at the fact his Liverpool future is yet to be resolved after Sunday's 3-2 win against Southampton but, despite his frustrations off the pitch, he is still performing on it.

Salah showed terrific forward instinct with his first goal against Saints before burying a penalty late on to seal the win for Liverpool.

He is yet to get going in the Champions League this season, but he has scored in three of Liverpool's last four matches and he looks overpriced to score in front of the Anfield faithful on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Mo Salah to score at any time @ 11/8 with bet365

Szoboszlai could be a danger from midfield

Looking at a potential Bet Builder for this game, over 2.5 goals is a good place to start.

Over 2.5 goals have featured in five of Liverpool's last six matches and in three of Real's four Champions League contests this season.

A lot is made of the danger Liverpool's frontline poses, but they also have quality in midfield and Dominik Szoboszlai showed his class with a goal from distance against Southampton on Sunday.

He is worth backing to steer a shot on target and punters should complete the Bet Builder with Alexis Mac Allister to be booked.

Mac Allister has committed six fouls in the competition this season, receiving two yellow cards in the process, and he may be forced into the odd cynical foul against Real's industrious midfield.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Bet Builder - Over 2.5 goals, Dominik Szoboszlai to have a shot on target and Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ 10/1 with bet365