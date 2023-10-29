Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds Dominant in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League meeting at Anfield.

Liverpool appears to have returned to their ascendancy near the top of the league after having had an off-year last time out in the Premier League. They now prepare to welcome a Nottingham Forest side who shocked everyone by maintaining their top-flight status.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Over 2 Liverpool Goals @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Nottingham Forest Cards @6/5 with bet365

Over 7 Liverpool Corners @10/11 with bet365

Forest presently are sitting 15th, three points clear of their next closest challenge Everton and one, even this early on, could see them surviving, with a host of far worse sides in the league.

The Reds will be looking to continue their charge, in order to secure themselves a top-four finish.

Liverpool Living it up at home

The red half of Liverpool have been indomitable at home this year winning every single game in convincing fashion.

They have scored two or more goals in all of their games here, and have hit the 2 goal line in all bar one of their matches, this being the Merseyside which is often unpredictable at times.

This has included dispatching Bournemouth, Aston Villa and West Ham 3-1, bringing the over into play.

Forest cannot hope to match the might of the latter two sides on that list and should well find themselves lacking in the face of the Red’s impressive strikeforce.

Tricky Trees in a tough situation

Forest are about to enter into a battle of a match one that could well see them emerge with more than a few cards to their name, as they struggle to contend with the overwhelming talent that will outclass their side.

Their only resort may well be to foul their way through in an attempt to halt the Liverpool side in their tracks.

This appears to have been their plan throughout the season as they have averaged 3.33 cards per match and have seen two or more cards in all of their matches bar one.

The same should well hold true as they journey to Anfield.

Cornering the Market

Liverpool has made their dominance felt at home and with this has come a whole host of corners, with impressive regularity and this opens up a window for us to take advantage of.

The Reds have seen seven or more corners in every single one of the home games to this point. For them to have achieved this 100% of the time is impressive and indicative of their potential for this match against Forest.

Again their calibre of recent opponents makes this even more likely as they succeed in gaining this many corners against the impressive Villa and West Ham sides, both of a higher class than that of Nottingham.

Look for the Reds to achieve this line once again this Sunday.

