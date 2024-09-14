Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds Running Riot at Home

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League meeting at 15:00.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their winning start to the Premier League this weekend as they welcome an equally undefeated Nottingham Forest to Anfield. Three victories on the bounce set the Reds up well, as Forest may be starting their first defeat in the face.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Liverpool to Win to Nil @11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 3.5 Goals @8/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Morgan Gibbs-White to be Booked @9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

All guns blazing at Anfield

Liverpool have started this season in the best way a side can imagine, with back-to-back wins, all whilst failing to concede a single goal.

Many wondered how new Liverpool manager Arne Slot would do at the helm, but he appears to be commanding a battleship right now, one that looks set for smooth sailing for yet another week.

Forest may well have been impressive, going unbeaten, but they will not have enough to get past the Reds on their own turf.

They have equally struggled on their trips to Anfield of late as well, as goals have been hard to come by.

So much so that the last two clashes between the two have seen Forest emerge goalless, with Liverpool taking victory, as they were summarily dispatched 3-0 here last term.

The Tricky Trees trip to Anfield will put a halt to both their unbeaten and scoring run, as Liverpool will take a consummate victory this weekend.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Liverpool to Win to Nil @11/10 with bet365

Goals in Short Supply

Despite Liverpool's dominance in their openers they are yet to put up any silly scorelines, and with Forest having been relatively competitive we do not expect it to happen in this one either.

None of the side's opening competitive matches have seen more than three goals scored in any of them.

Nor did either of their matches last term, and a 3-0 Liverpool victory was the highest score.

Forest are yet to concede more than a single goal in a game, and whilst Liverpool are set for three points, it is unlikely to be by an outlandish scoreline.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Under 3.5 Goals @8/11 with bet365

Gibbs-White Giving the Ref Work

Morgan Gibbs-White, as a striker, may be expected to keep his nose clean in matches, but this has not been the case of late, particularly not against Liverpool.

The Englishman has been spreading himself about in games, averaging 2.7 fouls per game, as he has already been booked once this term.

He equally seems to enjoy a fiery contest with Liverpool, having been booked in the reverse fixture last term, even if it was late on.

Playing up the top of the pitch always offers the chance of a risky foul from behind, as Gibbs-White temperament places him perfectly for this.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Morgan Gibbs-White to be Booked @9/4 with bet365