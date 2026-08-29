Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for Reds vs Trees

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

On Saturday, Andoni Iraola will take charge of his first competitive game at Anfield as Liverpool manager against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were criticised after their opening-day 2-2 draw with Newcastle United for lacking intensity and purpose in attack and stability and chemistry in defence.

Nevertheless, Liverpool created an xG of 3.13, the second-most of any Premier League team during the opening weekend.

With the £100 million signing of Bradley Barcola unlikely to be completed before the weekend, Liverpool will rely on the same personnel from last Sunday’s draw with Newcastle.

Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz were both substituted in the 63rd minute of last week’s game and could make way for Alexis Mac Allister and Victor Munoz.

Jeremie Frimpong was among the Liverpool players to receive the most criticism, but Iraola has few alternative options at right back.

Regardless of who the Basque-born boss picks, he must avoid a repeat of Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield last campaign.

Forest have since appointed FA Cup, Conference League, and Charity Shield-winning manager Oliver Glasner over the summer, but will travel to Anfield with concerns of their own.

They have started the campaign with consecutive defeats to Leeds United; the Yorkshire club beat Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on the Premier League’s opening weekend, before returning to the same venue in the League Cup three days later and winning 2-0.

Glasner has since stated that he’s “no messiah."

The Austrian-born manager is also without Ryan Yates and Nicola Savona through injury.

Liverpool have ongoing injury concerns of their own, with Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley still several weeks from returning, while defenders Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez both remain unavailable.

Summer arrivals Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo produced solid displays at St James’ Park, meaning defensive injuries may be less disruptive than they were last campaign.

A clean sheet and a positive attacking performance would quieten some of the concerns surrounding Liverpool during this campaign’s opening week.

bet365 offers odds of 11/20 (1.55) on a Liverpool victory, while Forest can be backed with the same sportsbook at 19/4 (5.75).

bet365’s Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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