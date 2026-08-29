Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for Anfield clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer

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Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Andoni Iraola gets his first taste of Anfield as Liverpool manager on Saturday, with Nottingham Forest standing between him and his first win in front of the home crowd.

The new Liverpool manager drew 2-2 with Newcastle United at St James’ Park in his opening match, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a stoppage-time penalty to secure the Reds a point.

However, the chaotic and disorganised nature of Liverpool’s performance felt reminiscent of some of their displays under Arne Slot last season.

Despite creating an xG of 3.13 – the second-highest of any Premier League team last weekend – Liverpool lacked cohesion in both attack and defence.

They conceded two goals on the counter-attack, something Nottingham Forest, who have won their last two games at Anfield, will hope to replicate.

In fact, since returning to the Premier League in 2022, no team has won more games against Liverpool than Forest, but this weekend’s task might be slightly different.

The arrival of former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner makes Nottingham Forest one of the Premier League’s most intriguing teams this season.

Having spent £96 million on summer arrivals, many at Forest were optimistic about a positive start to the season.

However, consecutive City Ground defeats to Leeds United – a 1-0 Premier League loss followed by a 2-0 League Cup defeat – have tempered expectations slightly.

Forest’s most recent signing, Liam Delap, a club-record £50 million arrival from Chelsea, could provide a boost and is in contention to make his debut this weekend.

Bradley Barcola is expected to make a £100 million move to Liverpool in the coming days, but the French international will not make his debut against Forest.

Instead, Cody Gakpo is likely to retain his position on the left wing.

Rio Ngumoha struggled to adapt to playing on his less favoured right-hand side against Newcastle at the weekend; new signing Victor Munoz could make his full Premier League debut in his place.

Liverpool remain without Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, who are all nursing long-term injuries.

Forest will be without Ryan Yates and Nicola Savona, but have an otherwise fully fit squad. Still, beating Liverpool at Anfield on a third consecutive occasion remains difficult.

Liverpool have won their first Premier League game of the season at Anfield in 12 of their last 13 campaigns, and Betfred backs them to continue that trend.

The British sportsbook prices Liverpool at 8/15 (1.53), while Forest can be backed at 5/1 (6.00).

Betfred’s £50 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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