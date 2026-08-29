Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Anfield PL Clash

How to claim BoyleSports’ Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest offer

This welcome offer is exclusive to new desktop customers aged 18+ in the UK, excluding Northern Ireland.

Open a new BoyleSports account on desktop. No bonus code is required.

Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method.

Place a qualifying sportsbook bet of at least £10 within 30 days of opening your account.

The qualifying bet must be placed at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater.

Once the bet settles, you'll be able to claim £40 in free bets

Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be transferred or withdrawn as cash.

Cashed-out bets, free-bet stakes and repeated bets on the same selection do not qualify.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest preview

Liverpool's opening 2-2 draw at Newcastle produced plenty of attacking activity but also exposed issues Andoni Iraola will want addressed quickly. The Reds registered 27 shots and an xG of 2.73, yet Newcastle repeatedly found space when possession changed hands.

Virgil van Dijk came under scrutiny for his defending during those transitions, while new full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong endured difficult afternoons. Florian Wirtz also struggled to impose himself, although Cody Gakpo provided a brighter note with an influential attacking display.

Forest have problems of their own after losing twice to Leeds at the City Ground in four days. An opening 1-0 Premier League defeat was followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup exit, with Oliver Glasner's side struggling to turn promising situations into goals while leaving themselves vulnerable after turnovers.

Recent history suggests Forest should not be dismissed at Anfield. Liverpool have won six of the clubs' last 10 meetings in all competitions, with Forest winning three and one ending in a draw. However, two of those Forest victories came at Anfield, including a remarkable 3-0 Premier League win in November 2025 and a 1-0 success in September 2024.

BoyleSports’ £40 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest offer - key details

BoyleSports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds EVS (2.0) for the qualifying £10 bet Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



+