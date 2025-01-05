Check out our football expert’s Liverpool vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (5/1/2025).

Premier League leaders Liverpool look to have the title race by the scruff of the neck and they should relish a visit from their troubled rivals Manchester United, who have lost their last three league games without scoring a goal.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Liverpool goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Mo Salah to score two or more goals @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Diogo Dalot to commit over 1.5 fouls @ 13/8 with bet365

Rampant Reds should show little mercy

It is nearly two years since Manchester United were thumped 7-0 at Liverpool and their supporters must be fearing the worst again as they prepare to face their big rivals on Merseyside on Sunday.

The Red Devils have suffered four straight defeats and have not scored in three league matches since they snatched a memorable derby victory at champions Manchester City.

Only four teams in the Premier League have scored fewer than their total of 21 goals and with two away wins all season, one of which was at basement boys Southampton, they cannot be confident heading to the home of a team who have the title race by the scruff of the neck.

Arne Slot’s Reds exposed the gulf between the two teams when they won 3-0 at Old Trafford in September and United’s fortunes have not improved under new manager Roben Amorim.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in 12 of their 13 games at Anfield this season and it is difficult to see United keeping a lid on things against a team who look destined to win their second Premier League title.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Tip 1: Over 2.5 Liverpool goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Salah can flourish again against United

Liverpool forward Mo Salah looks a prime player-of-the-year candidate having scored 17 goals for the league leaders this season and he simply loves facing United, having netted 11 times in his last seven appearances against the Red Devils.

Last month’s 2-2 home draw with Fulham was the only occasion in his last 11 league games that he has failed to find the net and, with 23 goal efforts in his last four matches, it would not be a surprise if the Egyptian scored more than once in Sunday’s big clash.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Tip 2: Mo Salah to score two or more goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Dalot could have a difficult afternoon

United’s Diogo Dalot likes to get forward, but this could be a damage limitation exercise for the visitors and it could be the wing-back’s defensive workload that takes priority at Anfield.

Liverpool will look to swamp their visitors and are unlikely to take their foot off the gas, so it is worth bearing in mind that Dalot committed three fouls in Monday’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle, four in the Manchester derby and another three in last month’s 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

With form like that in the book, there looks to be a strong chance he will commit at least two fouls against the leaders.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Tip 3: Diogo Dalot to commit over 1.5 fouls @ 13/8 with bet365