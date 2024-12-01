Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s 16:00 Premier League clash (01/12/2024).

t’s first versus second at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as Liverpool look to extend their lead at the summit when they take on reigning champions Manchester City, who are currently without a win in six matches in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Mohamed Salah to score at anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

Ilkay Gundogan to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool to work off momentum

Not even the biggest of Liverpool fans would have expected the current situation at the end of November, especially after the summer departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The impact Arne Slot has had is nothing short of amazing, replacing an Anfield icon and making successful tweaks to a strong squad.

A lot has been made of Manchester City’s injury problems this season, but the Reds have also had the likes of Alisson, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott missing for extended periods.

Others though have slotted in seamlessly, which has enabled Liverpool to take an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

There were concerns that contract issues surrounding Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold might cause disruption, especially following recent comments from the Egyptian star.

But an impressive 2-0 win over Real Madrid in midweek showed that they remain a unified group going into the biggest match of the season to date.

In stark contrast, City have not won a fixture since their 1-0 success over Southampton at the Etihad on 26 October.

Rodri, John Stones and Matteo Kovacic are all still sidelined, so the majority of the team that lost 4-0 at home to Tottenham last weekend will be tasked with turning things around.

It’s worth noting though that the defending champions have won just one of their last 23 games at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Tip 1: Liverpool to win at 11/10 with bet365

Salah has Henry in his sights

Despite missing a penalty on Wednesday, Salah was a constant threat to Real Madrid and goes into Sunday’s game having scored in Liverpool’s last five league matches.

The former Roma man is now up to eighth in the all-time leading Premier League goalscorers, having recently overtaken another Liverpool great – Robbie Fowler.

Salah is now just eight goals behind Thierry Henry and 10 behind Frank Lampard, as he seeks to cement his legend status.

The 32-year-old has played 21 previous games against Manchester City, scoring 11 times which includes the winner in a 1-0 Anfield success in 2022.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score at anytime @ 8/5

Midfield battle could be crucial

Games between these two teams in recent years have often been won and lost in the centre of midfield and it could be a similar story on Sunday.

With Rodri and Kovacic out injured, City will have their hands full coping with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, who have been outstanding so far this season.

Ilkay Gundogan is likely to be asked to hold the fort for the champions in the middle of the park and that will be a tough task for the German.

The former Barcelona man may need to break up the play quickly when the home team break and that makes him a candidate to pick up a booking.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Tip 3: Ilkay Gundogan to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365