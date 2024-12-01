Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips: 12/1 Bet For Premier League Clash

Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Manchester City bet builder tips, as City drag themselves back into the fight.

ew would've believed that Liverpool would be sitting eight points clear heading into their first match up with Manchester City, but lo and behold. City simply cannot afford any more dismal performances should the league be taken entirely from their grasp.

Winless in their last six outings, City have proven entirely lacking in the league and on the continent. The rot must stop, lest they hand the league to Liverpool. Anfield is a tough place to go, but City can afford no more excuses.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Man City @ 8/11 with Betfred

Under 47.5 Booking Points @ 11/8 with Betfred

Liverpool to be Winning After 30 Mins @ 21/10 with Betfred

Total Odds: 11.73/1 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Crunch time for the Citizens

City cannot afford to lose this game. It is as simple as that.

Pep Guardiola has been pulling miracles out of his hat for some time now, and they will not abandon him this Sunday. The biggest game of the season, off the back of a dismal run, the stage is set for City to burst back into life.

Of course, Liverpool have been impressive, and we cannot count them out, but when City get going, as we expect them too, little can halt the sky blue scoring machine.

Yet, Liverpool have proven lacking in the face of City of late, having failed to beat them in any of the last four times of asking.

This included last term's 1-1 draw at Anfield that essentially ended the Reds title hopes.

Liverpool have proven equally fallible to the Premier League top class sides, as they drew with Arsenal back in October.

City must emerge from this game with something, draws are on the cards given the recent head-to-head records as is the City victory, both of which are covered by the double chance bet.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Man City @ 8/11 with Betfred

Fierce words not Actions

Despite this being hyped up as one of the biggest games of the season, and whilst there is certainly a lot on the line, the game will not turn out as feisty as they would've perhaps hoped.

This has rarely been the case when these two meet however, as all of their last four clashes saw the under 47.5 booking points land.

Be this each side's commitment to a higher standard of football, or wanting to stay on the right side of the referee, who knows, but do not expect him to be busy.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 2: Under 47.5 Booking Points @ 11/8 with Betfred

Fast Starting Reds

For all the talk of City securing points from the game, do not expect them to start all that quick, as that has been Liverpool’s domain this term.

Liverpool have bagged the first goal, before the 30th minute mark in seven of their 12 games this term, regardless of the quality of the opposition.

City meanwhile have been slow starters, as they have been for many seasons now. As they have been losing at the 30 minute mark in four of their last six league games.

Pep will not have been pleased with his side conceding before the 30 minute nine time already.

The Reds will start quickly as always, and whilst City reel, bag a goal, before the consummate sky blue outfit come back into the game later on.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 3: Liverpool to be Winning After 30 Mins @ 21/10 with Betfred