Liverpool vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Slot's Reds to edge it in Florida

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their pre-season clash in the early hours of Sunday.

Arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle in a glamour friendly in South Carolina as the countdown to Premier League kick-off continues.

Arne Slot and Eric ten Hag oversaw recent wins against Arsenal and Real Betis respectively and, as always when these clubs meet, pride is on the line, with Liverpool looking best placed to get the win.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Harvey Elliott to score first @ 14/1 with bet365

Over 1.5 first half goals @ 1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Expect goals in South Carolina

Both teams picked up wins in their previous stateside clashes. Liverpool edged out Arsenal 2-1, racing into a clear advantage but forced to hang on late after Kai Havertz responded for the Gunners.

In four pre-season games a timid Rangers are the only outfit to have failed to score against the Red Devils, who have themselves netted seven times in three games since losing to Rosenborg.

Last time out against Betis there were four goals scored in the opening 31 minutes in San Diego.

Liverpool's story so far in the States has yielded a 1-0 win over Betis and that 2-1 success against the Gunners.

With United's injury woes including definite absentees Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro, as well as doubts over Antony and Marcus Rashford, the Reds can win this game, but it's worth backing United to get on the scoresheet at least.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Elliott can break the deadlock

Harvey Elliott was the creator in chief for Liverpool last time, teeing up team-mates Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho for the first-half goals against Arsenal.

The 21-year-old looked good in that contest. His scooped pass to Carvalho was a beauty and, in the second half, the confidence was really showing as a Rabona pass to Lucas Stephenson stood out.

Elliott has stated he is ready to step up as a leader and play a pivotal role in Slot's plans and his performance last time out backed up that promise.

He looked dangerous against Arsenal and a repeat of his scoring antics from these sides' FA Cup meeting back in March would be no shock. He's 14/1 to net first and a respectable 4/1 in the anytime scorer market.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 2: Harvey Elliott to score first @ 14/1 with bet365

Fast start in Florida

Liverpool scored their two goals against Arsenal inside 35 minutes, while Dominik Szoboszlai netted against Betis before the break previous to that.

United scored those three first-half goals against the La Liga side, while it was 1-1 in their game with Arsenal by half-time in California.

These pre-season encounters can become disjointed once managers begin to roll with the substitutions, so over 1.5 first-half goals is recommended in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 3: Over 1.5 first half goals @ 1/1 with bet365