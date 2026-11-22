How to Claim Betfred’s Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Betfred using the promotional link and register as a new customer. Complete the registration process and verify your account. Deposit at least £10 within seven days of registering, using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Your qualifying bet must settle within seven days of registration and must not be cashed out. Once the qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward is split into £30 in Sportsbook Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets expire seven days after being credited, cannot be withdrawn as cash and do not return the original free bet stake as winnings.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool and Manchester United renew their historic rivalry at Anfield on Sunday, with both clubs entering the Premier League encounter facing very different challenges.

The Reds have endured a difficult period under Andoni Iraola, suffering consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce before returning to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's demanding schedule has offered little respite. Following the international break, they face Manchester United before travelling to Belgium for a Champions League meeting with Club Brugge just days later.

There has been some positive injury news, with Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni returning to first-team training after lengthy absences. Neither is expected to feature on Sunday, although Dominik Szoboszlai appears to have overcome concerns surrounding his knee after representing Hungary during the international break.

Manchester United, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under Mauricio Pochettino following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

The Argentine's first assignment could hardly be more demanding, particularly with Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko and Carlos Baleba ruled out. Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire also face late fitness assessments, although Lisandro Martinez is available again after serving his suspension.

Betfred’s £50 Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sportsbook + £20 Bet Builder) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers aged 18+ in the UK and Gibraltar only. Deposit £10 or more using an eligible debit card, Apple Pay-linked debit card or TrueLayer within seven days of registration. First qualifying £10 sports bet must settle within seven days. No cash-out. Free bets are credited within 24 hours of settlement and expire after seven days. Free bet stakes are not returned. Verification and eligibility restrictions apply. Full terms apply. 18+. BeGambleAware.org.

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