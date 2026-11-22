How to Claim Paddy Power Premier League Offer

Click any link on this page to go to Paddy Power. Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any bet builder with odds of ½ (1.50) or higher. Once your bet is placed, you’ll receive £50 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, or players. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool’s famous 7-0, 5-0, and 4-0 victories over Manchester United in the 2020s may create the impression that they save their best performances for the inter-city rivalry game.

But the Kopites have actually only beaten United once in their last seven meetings.

With Liverpool in fourth and United in 18th after a disastrous start to the season, they’ll expect to better that record in Sunday’s 16:30 clash.

The expectation that Liverpool should beat United may be one of several reasons that they’ve struggled in this fixture in recent seasons.

Anfield has been uncharacteristically flat in the three Manchester United fixtures, none of which Liverpool have won, that have been played at the famous stadium since the 7-0 thrashing.

The stadium has not lived up to its famous reputation this season, either.

Liverpool have won just once at Anfield in the Premier League this season and have the league’s third-worst home record.

That shouldn’t undermine Liverpool’s positive start to the season; Andoni Iraola’s team have won 10 out of 16 fixtures in all competitions.

Alexander Isak has scored seven times in nine Premier League appearances, Florian Wirtz has six goal involvements in his last eight matches, and new signings Bradley Barcola, Jeremy Jaquet, and Ronald Araújo have been useful additions to the starting line-up.

Manchester United will be playing their first match under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine boss has averaged 0.74 points per game across his 19 meetings with Liverpool.

But he’s unlikely to be judged on whether he can immediately turn around United’s turbulent start to the season.

The Red Devils have not won in the Premier League since the second game of the season and have conceded 19 times in just ten matches.

Marcus Rashford could return from a hip injury this weekend.

However, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw, and Benjamin Sesko are all unlikely to play a part.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk missed the Netherlands’ 5-0 defeat to Germany earlier this week. However, the Liverpool skipper is expected to be available for selection this weekend.

Paddy Power prices Liverpool at 8/11 (1.73) to pick up all three points, while United can be backed at 10/3 (4.33).

Paddy Power’s Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer – How to Claim

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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