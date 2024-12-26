Check out our football expert’s Liverpool vs Leicester predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Premier League clash (26/12/2024).

Liverpool warmed up for the festive period with a stunning 6-3 victory at Tottenham and are heavy favourites at home to Leicester, who are just two points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool vs Leicester Betting Tips

Liverpool to win 3-0 @ 7/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Luis Diaz to score the first goal @ 9/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Most goals in the first half @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Foxes set for Merseyside misery

Liverpool gave their supporters a pre-Christmas treat by demolishing Tottenham at the weekend but they might be prepared to settle for a more sober scoreline against Leicester as they aim to maintain their Premier League title charge.

Before the weekend the Reds had not scored more than three goals in any of their 15 Premier League fixtures.

They have transitioned to a more considered style of play under Arne Slot but were able to run riot against Tottenham, who kept coming forward and left themselves wide open to counter-attacks.

Leicester will probably adopt very different tactics as they attempt to avoid a heavy loss.

Defensive errors contributed to the Foxes 3-0 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday although it is worth noting that Wolves’s xG only made up 1.06.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side will go into the match hoping to add to their points tally although they will have huge respect for Liverpool and the threats that they possess.

Leicester will almost certainly sit in a low block and hope to pose a threat from the occasional counter-attack or set-piece situation.

However, the home side should be far too strong and look attractively priced to prevail by a 3-0 scoreline.

Liverpool vs Leicester Tip 1: Liverpool to win 3-0 @ 7/1 with bet365

Dangerous Diaz could start the scoring

Luis Diaz excelled as a centre-forward in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory over Tottenham, bagging their first and last goals, and he looks like being one of the main dangers to Leicester.

The Colombian has helped himself to 11 goals across all competitions and appeals at 9/2 to break the deadlock for a second successive game.

Liverpool vs Leicester Tip 2: Luis Diaz to score the first goal @ 9/2 with bet365

First half goal rush could settle the issue

Liverpool will be looking to start fast and take early advantage of a Leicester side which is sure to be short of confidence after their recent defeats.

The Foxes are likely to see their resistance broken in the early stages but efforts at damage limitation could be boosted when the substitutions start coming.

Slot will have one eye on keeping players fresh for Sunday’s tricky trip to West Ham and, if his team get into a commanding position, he may choose to remove some of his key men.

That could mean rather less goalmouth action as the game goes on, allowing punters backing a higher scoring first half to collect.

Liverpool vs Leicester Tip 3: Most goals in the first half @ 2/1 with bet365