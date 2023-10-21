Liverpool vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to eke out Merseyside derby success

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool are eager to get their Premier League title push back on track, after taking one point from the last two games, while Everton are hoping to register a third successive away victory.

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Reds can secure the derby spoils

Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race prior to the international break, but they should return to winning ways with a derby victory over rivals Everton.

Everton registered a shock 2-0 success at an empty Anfield during Covid restrictions in February 2021, but they have been far less successful when fans have been in attendance.

The Toffees have lost on eight of their last ten visits across Stanley Park and have failed to score in each of the last three derby encounters.

Sean Dyche will set his team up to be difficult to beat and it will be up to Liverpool to dictate the tempo and find spaces in behind the Toffees’ low defensive block.

The home side may need to show some patience but their efforts should eventually be rewarded.

Liverpool’s last four home games against Everton have generated a total of seven goals and a low-scoring outcome looks probable this weekend.

Nunez could break the Toffees

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool career has been a stop-start affair but the Uruguayan can be unstoppable when at his best and he looks as likely as anyone to break Everton’s resistance.

Jurgen Klopp is yet to be fully convinced by Nunez, who has started just three Premier League matches this season.

However, Klopp’s attacking options are restricted by Cody Gakpo’s injury and, in the meantime, he will probably afford Nunez the chance to take centre stage.

Diogo Jota is another contender to play through the middle but Klopp must be sorely tempted to go with Nunez, who starred for Uruguay during the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Nunez netted an injury-time penalty in Uruguay’s 2-2 draw away to Colombia before bagging the opener in a 2-0 success at home to Brazil.

The 24-year-old must be brimming with confidence and looks a tempting 11/10 shot to notch against Everton.

Combative Young is a card candidate

The competitive spirit continues to burn brightly within Everton’s 38-year-old utility man Ashley Young, who will be eagerly anticipating his first Merseyside derby.

Young’s summer switch to Everton’s raised a few eyebrows but he knew Sean Dyche from their time at Watford 18 years ago and has quickly established himself as a key part of the 52-year-old manager’s plans.

A combative nature helped Young to transition from a winger to a full-back but his tackles are not always timed to perfection.

He has been carded in three of his last four Premier League games and looks a tempting 2/1 shot to see yellow on Saturday.

