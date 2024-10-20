Get three Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (20/10/2024).

Liverpool will look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are one point clear at the top of the table, having collected 18 points from seven games.

The Blues are four points behind them in fourth, but both teams are in good form and it promises to be a fascinating encounter on Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Slot's side should continue to set the standard

Liverpool fans would have had every right to be worried last season when Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be standing down as manager.

The Reds board turned to former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot in the summer and the Dutchman has made an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

While the sample size is small, no team have won more games than Liverpool in the first seven fixtures of the Premier League season. Slot's side have won six games so far, with only Nottingham Forest able to beat them.

Liverpool have claimed six victories in a row in all competitions, but they will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Alisson on Sunday.

The Brazil international has suffered a hamstring injury and that will certainly weaken Liverpool's defence.

Slot's side have kept six clean sheets in 10 games this season, but an improving Chelsea side should be able to get themselves on the scoresheet.

The Londoners are unbeaten in six league games, but they looked a level below Manchester City when they faced them on the opening weekend and Liverpool are just as strong under Slot.

Chelsea to leave their mark on Slot's side

With Liverpool having home advantage, they will be expected to dominate possession in front of their own fans.

Reds fans are used to seeing winning football in the league, with Liverpool losing just two league games at Anfield since October 2022.

Slot's front three of Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will be expected to cause havoc throughout the match, so Chelsea need to slow them down and manage the game.

Enzo Maresca's side have played with physicality throughout the campaign, having collected 27 yellow cards this season, three more than any other team.

Liverpool play with pace and power, so Chelsea may have no choice to try and take a risk or two when making challenges.

Palmer to cause Liverpool's midfield headaches

Midfielder Cole Palmer is Chelsea's top scorer this season, with the England international netting six goals so far this season.

He has registered 24 shots this season, with 11 of them finding the target. The former Man City man has been fouled 15 times already this season, with opposition teams well aware of the threat he poses.

Liverpool's Gravenberch has conceded 13 fouls in nine games, averaging 1.45 fouls per match.

He has been yellow-carded twice this season and he will have a hard day at the office as he tries to stop Palmer from making an impact.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Odds

