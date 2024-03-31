Liverpool vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Seagulls aren’t half a threat

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Brighton predictions and betting tips for their Premier League tussle on Sunday at 14:00.

Jurgen Klopp’s treble-chasers won’t be taking Brighton lightly, having not beaten the Seagulls at Anfield since 2019.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tips

Brighton to win either half @ 9/4 with bet365

No goal before 22:00 @ 5/6 with bet365

Lewis Dunk Over 74.5 Passes @ 5/6 with bet365

Albion’s Anfield record justifies bold away bet

Short odds about Liverpool suggest a Sunday afternoon stroll for Klopp’s men, but recent history between the sides, lingering Anfield injuries and the pressure of the occasion against a very good side, hints at something very different.

No wonder Liverpool directors have got Roberto de Zerbi on their post-Klopp shortlist since the Reds have beaten Brighton only once in their past eight meetings.

Albion are striving for a top-six finish and even if they are a little inconsistent, they are clearly more than capable of toppling the big boys.

And they are also way overpriced. There’s a temptation to back them over 90 minutes, go for a more risk-free lay of the hosts or take the 9/4 that Brighton can win a half.

Since the turn of the year Liverpool have lost a half to Fulham (twice), Arsenal, Luton and both Manchester clubs, most recently in the 4-3 loss to United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Klopp is still without a number of key players and given they struggle to figure out how to deal with Albion, the visitors are well worth siding with in some way.

De Zerbi’s diamonds can keep Reds at bay early

The goals expectation is through the roof with over 2.5 a 4/11 chance.

But the first goal time at 22:00 looks plenty early enough. We know Liverpool are masters of the late goals - 44 of their Premier League wins have been decided by a goal in added time - but early strikes aren’t inevitable.

Indeed, there have been goals before 22:00 in just two of the Reds’ last nine league games and Brighton won’t be pushed around.

Don’t pass up bet on Dunk

Brighton may not be anywhere near the top three, but they are second in the passes table, behind only Manchester City.

Central to that success is the way they play the ball out from the back, with Lewis Dunk key to that tactic.

Dunk is in for 74.5 passes at Anfield which you may think is absurdly high. Think again.

In the 2-1 defeats at Man City and Arsenal he managed 79 and 109 passes respectively and only Rodri has completed more passes this season than the England centre-back.

