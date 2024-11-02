Check out our football expert’s Liverpool vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, prior to Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (2/11/2024).

Liverpool and Brighton will clash for the second time in four days this weekend, after the midweek EFL clash, saw the Red’s emerge with a 3-2 victory, at the Amex. Brighton may be out for revenge, but this Arne Slot team shows few signs of slowing down.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tips

Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Danny Welbeck 0.5 Shots on Target @8/11 with bet365

History Repeating Itself

Liverpool secured victory over the Seagulls in the cup in the week, and look set to take yet another, but again will not emerge unscathed.

This has been the case in nye on all of the recent meetings between the two, as Brighton have scored in 11 of their last 12 meetings, including 5 straight at Anfield.

The Seagulls have equally scored in every single game, bar one, on the season, as their efforts in front of goal have not been the issue.

Two back to back wins over Brighton follows the Reds into this one, of course, last week, and a 2-1 victory over them last term, on this pitch.

Liverpool are poised to claim two victories on the bounce, but the Seagulls are more than capable of giving their fans something to cheer for.

Liverpool vs Brighton Tip 1: Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet36

Cornering the Market

Despite these sides being two high-powered attacking units, corners are one thing both are short on, and something that can be counted on in this one.

Both are averaging around 9.5 in their respective home and away matches, which gives us some leeway with the line.

The linchpin in this one is their performance on Wednesday, as a mere 8 corners were earned in the match, well within the under 11 line.

Neither has impressed massively in this realm, and it looks like this can be counted on this Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brighton Tip 2: Under 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365

Welbeck Working Allisson

Danny Welbeck will likely head the Brighton line this weekend, after Evan Ferguson was ineffective against the Reds backline, the wiley Englishman will reprise his role.

He has been performing well in this term, as he has been averaging 1.31 shots on target per game, in all competitions to this point.

The 20 or so minutes he was given in the midweek was not enough to make his mark on the game, but with a longer stint he should well find his way into testing the goalkeeper.

Liverpool vs Brighton Tip 3: Danny Welbeck 0.5 Shots on Target @8/11 with bet365