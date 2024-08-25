Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds Running up the Score

Our football betting expert offers up his Liverpool vs Brentford predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Both sides started their season with victories in Week One, with Arne Slot looking forward to his first competitive home match as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Diogo Jota to score and Liverpool to win @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

Correct Score Group Betting - Liverpool to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 @ 3/1 with Sky Bet

To Score or Assist – Dominik Szoboszlai @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Sky Bet new customer offer

Already got a Sky Bet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Reds can start Anfield Slot era with a win

Pundits and fans alike were impressed with Liverpool’s second-half showing at Ipswich last Saturday, with some slick forward play seeing them bag two goals and the three points.

The Reds next test comes against a Brentford team that have lost their last three meetings with Liverpool and have failed to score in their last three visits to Anfield.

Last season’s clash finished in a 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Diogo Jota scored the third goal in the 2023 success over the Bees and the Portuguese star looks set to play a big role under new boss Slot.

Having impressed in pre-season, Jota was handed a start through the middle at Portman Road and delivered for his manager, scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 win.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 1: Diogo Jota to score and Liverpool to win @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

Liverpool forward can rack up three-peat

In two of the last three Premier League meetings between the two sides at Anfield, Liverpool have run out 3-0 winners.

Mo Salah bagged a brace in last season’s 3-0 scoreline, with the Reds 1-0 up at half-time before scoring twice in the second half.

It was the same scoreline in the 2021-22 campaign, with the hosts scoring just before the break and then adding to their tally in the second half.

Liverpool showed plenty of promise going forward in the second half at Ipswich and racked up 18 shots in their opening game success.

With Slot likely to start with Salah, Jota and Luis Diaz as the front three, more goals look likely, especially with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez available to come off the bench.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 2: Correct Score Group Betting - Liverpool to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 @ 3/1 with Sky Bet

Good signs from Szoboszlai

After an impressive start to his Liverpool career, Dominic Szoboszlai struggled in the second half of last term and injuries had an impact on his form.

The Hungarian midfielder has scored just one league goal in 2024 – in January’s win over Chelsea at Anfield – but he is another player who looks to have taken to the new manager’s style.

Szoboszlai scored the winner over Real Betis in July’s pre-season friendly and had a key role in Salah’s goal in the opening game win at Ipswich.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 3: To Score or Assist – Dominik Szoboszlai @ 11/8 with Sky Bet