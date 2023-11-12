Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Fortress Anfeild continue to be built in the Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in round 12 of the Premier League.

Liverpool faltered last time out, drawing to Luton, having trailed heading into the 90th minute, yet in true Reds style scoring late to salvage a point. Brentford now make the journey to Merseyside on a three-game win streak, yet this could fall by the wayside.

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score @8/5 with bet365

Darwin Nunez 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Over 6 Liverpool Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Liverpool to feel the sting, then swat the Bees

The Reds have made Anfield their fortress once more, having won every single one of their games they're here and show no sign of slowing down.

However this hasn’t come without its fair share of trifles having conceded in nearly half of these, and oft to teams worse than them including Bournemouth and West Ham.

Brentford has scored in every single one of their Premier League games this season bar one, slotting goals past the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United meaning they’re well placed to get one against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be as dominant at home as ever, yet the Bees could sting them before they emerge victorious.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 1: Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score @8/5 with bet365

Nunez getting much-needed minutes

Darwin Nunez was belittled last year, as Liverpool’s answer to Erling Haaland, as he failed to impress in the league, missing more big chances than he scored.

He appears to be on the road to redemption this year however getting minutes and goals. This has of course come with a host of shots on target.

Per 90 minutes he is averaging 2.3 shots on target. With the range of midweek exploits they are presently engaged in, Nunez could well find his way into the starting lineup and with plenty of chances in front of goal.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 2: Darwin Nunez 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Cornering the Market

Anfield has not only been Liverpool’s haven but also the haven of high corner lines, one such that the Reds do the majority of contributing to.

They have been averaging 8.8 corners at home this season, and one can feasibly see this continuing against Brentford.

Furthermore, to this, they have never failed to hit the over-six line in any of their matches, as they look to threaten sides from the corner flag.

Look for this to continue into their match against Brentford.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tip 3: Over 6 Liverpool Corners @5/6 with bet365