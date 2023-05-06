Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips with opportunistic booking at 7/1

Find out why our Liverpool vs Brentford predictions see a slow start, with the Kop coming out on top and a tasty booking, all making for a great acca

Liverpool are looking to further strengthen their European push when they welcome Brentford to Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brentford Tips:

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Draw-Liverpool - Half Time/Full Time @ 7/2 with bet365

Rico Henry to be booked @ 7/1 with bet365

Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Brighton on Thursday has potentially opened the door for Liverpool to challenge for a Champions League berth.

Liverpool sit four points adrift of fourth-placed United in fifth. However, the Red Devils do have a game in hand.

Brentford are the latest visitors to Anfield, making the trip on Saturday, as they seek to cement their place in the top half of the table.

Fortress Anfield to stand firm

Liverpool's struggles this season have come on the road, with Anfield still proving a very difficult place for all visitor.

The Reds have earned 40 of their 59 points at home, and they've only tasted defeat here once - losing to Leeds - when hosting them in league this season.

They head into Saturday's clash unbeaten in 10 on their own patch, having won eight during that run, including all of the last three.

Brentford's campaign has panned out similar to Liverpool's, claiming the majority of their points on home soil.

Thomas Frank's outfit have won just one of their last four games away from Gtech Community Stadium, beating strugglers Chelsea 2-0, and they've recorded just two victories from their last eight away fixtures.

That doesn't bode well for Saturday's trip to Merseyside, although Brentford are always up for the fight and look good to at least get on the scoresheet.

The Bees have scored at least one goal in 11 of their 17 away assignments, while Liverpool have conceded one or more times in nine of their home fixtures, including three of the last four.

Patience the key to success

Brentford have been a breath of fresh air since earning promotion to the Premier League last season.

They've sealed some impressive results against established sides along the way, most notably, beating Manchester City at the Etihad and drawing at Arsenal.

Even though Brentford have struggled on their travels, Frank won't accept them rolling over as they seek to tighten their grip on a top-half finish.

Liverpool are used to teams digging in and trying to frustrate, with two of their last four league outings being level at half-time before they kicked on to record a win.

Henry set to have hands full

Liverpool are likely to be the side forcing the issue, with Brentford often happy to sit back and play on the counter away from home.

With that in mind, the Bees are likely to have plenty of defensive work to do, and left-back Rico Henry will be tasked with trying to keep Mohammed Salah quiet.

Henry has only been booked twice in the league this term, but those yellow cards have come in his last two outings.

