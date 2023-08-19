Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips ahead of their 15:00 meeting on Saturday.

Bournemouth are set to travel up to Merseyside to play Liverpool in their second match of the Premier League. The Reds fought out a pitched battle agains Chlesea last week and may well be looking forwards to this fixture, one such that has brought them great success in the past.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Liverpool to Win to Nil @5/4 with bet365

Dominik Szoboszlai 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

Liverpool Over 1 Card @5/4 with bet365

Past Experiences to Haunt

Bournemouth probably do not have the fondest memories of Anfeild, having been consummately destroyed by Liverpool last time out as they lost 9-0, which was one of the worst defeats the Premier League has ever seen.

Bournemouth have never really had a good time when playing in front of the Kop, with three of their last five meetings here have ended in three or more goal losses, without the Cherries scoring once.

This form could carry into this match with the fortress Anfeild not being the easiest place to go to at the best of times.

Bournemouth have also never beaten Liverpool at home, and have failed to keep a clean sheet against them in 11 of their 12 recent matches, with all signs seem to point towards a demolition job by the Reds.

Shooting Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai had a phenomenal debut for Liverpool doing some core defensive work while still also creating three chances and carrying the ball into the box six times, all against a far superior Chelsea side.

Bournemouth do not possess this class, nor the level of funds and as such should pose a smaller threat to Liverpool.

This should in theory allow for Szoboszlai to occupy a more forward thinking role, and in turn test the keeper himself.

He averaged 1.05 shots on target per game in the Bundesliga last year and should kick on for a few more against a routed Cherries defence.

It should only take a few for the Bournemouth side to quickly withdraw into their shell. This should then allow for him to fire a few from distance and test the keeper.

Red and Yellow

The new Premier League booking rules should be in full effect this weekend, as the side may have been given a reprieve last week, to allow players to get used to these, expect these to disappear going forwards.

This may not end well for the Reds, many having a fiery temper and enjoying illegally crowding the ref, this now being a bookable offence.

They picked up three cards against Chelsea, one of these in an interesting situation where Diogo Jota felt he was treated unjustly by Chelsea’s Ezno Fernández. Both ended up feeling the wrath of the ref as he booked the two of them.

This temper is likely to shine through especially if the game is refereed in the new style something that seems to be unprepared for.

