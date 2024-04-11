Liverpool vs Atalanta Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds can boss Anfield thriller

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions and betting tips for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie.

Premier League high-fliers Liverpool swept into the last eight with a barrage of goals against Sparta Prague, but they’ll be expecting a far sterner challenge from Serie A heavyweights Atalanta.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Liverpool & Both Teams To Score @ 8/5 with bet365

Teun Koopmeiners Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 13/8 with bet365

Davide Zappacosta Over 28.5 Passes @ 5/6 with bet365

Reds to reign in goal feast

There is rarely a dull moment in Liverpool games these days and the likelihood is that they and Atalanta lay on something entertaining at Anfield.

That the Reds score in front of their own fans is almost a given but it’s probably worth backing the visitors to get among the goals as well, in a game the Reds can win.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have only once failed to find the net in a 90-minute contest since before Christmas and, if they pile up half the chances they did in Sunday’s remarkable 2-2 draw at Manchester United, then they could go some way towards matching the six they bagged against Sparta Prague at home in the previous round.

But Liverpool still look full of mistakes and it’s no surprise that both teams have scored in each of their last seven games.

And Gian Piero Gasperini’s visitors, as the fourth highest scorers in Serie A, can play their part.

They are set up positively, have goals in them from the likes of Everton old boy Ademola Lookman, Gianluca Scamacca and leading scorer Teun Koopmeiners.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Tip 1: Liverpool & Both Teams to Score @ 8/5 with bet365

Dutch ace can be talk of the Teun

Teun Koopmeiners has declared himself “100 per cent” focused on Atalanta despite pressing for a summer move away from Bergamo, and he still seems to be Gasperino’s chosen No.10.

And you can see why the Dutchman is still flavour of the month given the 13 goals the ex-AZ schemer has bagged for Atalanta this term.

Against Liverpool’s less-than-secure defence Koopmeiners could have an impact as part of an electrifying front line with Lookman and Scamacca.

Koopmeiners is 13/8 to get a solitary effort on target which looks a fair price.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Tip 2: T Koopmeiners Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 13/8 with bet365

Zappacosta to pass Anfield test

In terms of possession, a trip to Anfield won’t be dissimilar to the trip to Napoli that Atalanta had a couple of weeks ago.

La Dea will also hope it has the same outcome - they won that fixture 3-0 - but where comparisons can be made is that Gasperini’s men saw less than 39 per cent of the ball. A similar figure should be expected at Anfield.

Italy international Davide Zappacosta still managed 35 passes in that game and his team will see enough of the ball that he should be backed to clear 28.5 on Thursday.

PSG vs Barcelona Tip 3: Davide Zappacosta Over 28.5 Passes @ 5/6 with bet365