Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Sunday's Huge Premier League Showdown

Our betting expert offers his best Liverpool vs Arsenal betting predictions and tips for today's Premier League clash at Anfield.

The latest test of Arsenal’s title credentials takes place on Sunday afternoon at Anfield, a ground where the Gunners haven’t won in over a decade.

Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of success against Arsenal during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge and will be hoping to chalk up a seventh successive home win over the north London side to keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

Liverpool v Arsenal betting predictions

Liverpool draw no bet @ 1/1 with bet365 Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365 Fabinho to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Reds the value bet to trip up Arsenal

It is rare you get the opportunity to bet on Liverpool as a home underdog but the two side’s recent contrasting fortunes have seen Arsenal made the favourites for Sunday’s showdown.

The Gunners come into this game riding high, sitting top of the table after seven straight wins and they’ve been solid on the road all season with 11 wins from 14 away matches.

But it is tough to get away from Arsenal’s Anfield struggles with Liverpool winning the last six home league meetings with the Gunners by an aggregate score of 22-4.

It’s not just Arsenal who have struggled at Anfield though with the Reds losing just once at home in the league in the last two years, while they’ve yet to concede a goal on their own patch in the top flight in 2023.

Jurgen Klopp rested some of his bigger names for the goalless draw at Chelsea in midweek and is expected to bring back the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson for a fixture that tends to bring out the best in Liverpool.

The Reds have shown they can rise to the occasion, beating Man Utd, Newcastle and Man City at home this season and look to offer value in the draw no bet market, where punters will see their stake returned if the match ends level.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Bet 1: Liverpool draw no bet @ 1/1 with bet365

Expect Arsenal to go down swinging

Centre-back Wiliam Saliba is likely to be missing for Arsenal and the drop off between him and deputy Rob Holding is significant, leaving the visitor’s defence vulnerable.

Leeds United created several good chances against a Saliba-less Gunners defence at the Emirates Stadium last week and a Liverpool attack that bagged seven the last time they played at home might not let them off the hook.

Attack may be the best form of defence for Liverpool, who were badly exposed at the back by Manchester City last Saturday, conceding four at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have been sharp going forward recently, netting 18 in their last five games, with the fit-again Gabriel Jesus back on the goal trail after a brace against Leeds.

Arsenal have only failed to score once in 14 away games this season, while Liverpool have found the net in 12 out of 13 home outings, setting the stage nicely for a fixture that’s contained at least three goals seven times in the last eight league meetings.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

Tired Fabinho may fall foul of officials

Fabinho is among a crop of Liverpool players who haven’t looked the same this season for one reason or another.

The Brazilian appears to be playing with heavy legs and has been guilty of getting caught out far too often, leading to him being booked a team-high nine times in the Premier League.

And the problem only seems to be getting worse with Fabinho picking up a yellow card in five of his last seven matches.

Thiago is back for Liverpool this weekend to bring some fresh legs to midfield, but if Klopp sticks with Fabinho he could find himself in the referee’s notebook once more.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Bet 3: Fabinho to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365