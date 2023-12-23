Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Arsenal betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

Liverpool and Arsenal battle it out for Christmas number one on Saturday, with just a point between the pair. They were second and first respectively heading into the final round of games before Christmas, but can either claim victory to top the tree after this one at Anfield?

Liverpool v Arsenal Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Trent Alexander-Arnold to score or assist @ 11/5 with bet365

Darwin Nunez to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

Arsenal unproven on the road

While the Gunners top the Premier League table, they’ve struggled in their two big away trips to date. Having suffered defeats at both Newcastle and Aston Villa this term, it’s hard to have faith in them going into this visit to Anfield.

The visitors have beaten Luton and Brentford across their last six trips in all competitions, failing to win any of the rest. They follow that up with a visit to one of the toughest venues in the league.

Liverpool have won seven of their eight home league games this term, while they’ve won 12 of 13 home matches in all competitions. Back them to add to that fine record with three points this weekend.

Liverpool v Arsenal Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Trent to prove key for hosts

One of the big changes Jurgen Klopp made earlier this year was to push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield while in possession. That’s increased his influence in the side and the full-back has returned to his assist-rate of old having grown into his new role.

Alexander-Arnold has netted at Man City and at home to Fulham in the last month, while he produced two assists in a 30 minute spell against West Ham in midweek.

The right-back tends to thrive in this fixture. He has six Premier League assists against Arsenal, including five at Anfield. That impressive return should see him play a key role against the Gunners, while his great form suggests he can influence this one.

He’s scored or assisted in five of his last seven appearances for the Reds, so back him to add to a fine record against the Gunners.

Liverpool v Arsenal Tip 2: Trent Alexander-Arnold to score or assist @ 11/5 with bet365

Darwin on booking streak

Darwin Nunez looks to have made the number nine spot his own for Liverpool, despite his lack of goals of late. The forward did grab an assist against West Ham in midweek, but the Uruguayan can’t seem to stay out of card trouble.

The forward has picked up five yellow cards in his last 10 matches, while he’s been booked three times in his last five outings. Back him to pick up another booking in this clash.

Liverpool v Arsenal Tip 3: Darwin Nunez to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365