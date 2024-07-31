Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Good for Victory

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly in the Thursday's early hours.

Liverpool and Arsenal continue their build-ups to the new Premier League season when they meet in Philadelphia, with both coming in on the back of victories.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Gabriel Jesus anytime scorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Dominik Szoboszlai anytime scorer @ 5/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners can win a thriller

Arsenal are a game ahead of Liverpool, having played two friendlies this summer. They drew 1-1, overcame Bournemouth on penalties, and beat Manchester United 2-1.

Although without Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba, who are still away after the Euros, Mikel Arteta has selected relatively strong sides in the two games so far, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli all given minutes against United.

Liverpool's sole outing was a 1-0 win over Real Betis, and while the noise coming out of the club is generally positive, they are also briefing that Arne Slot is looking to adopt a more patient style than predecessor Jurgen Klopp, hinting that it could take time for his players to adapt.

With the Dutchman so early in his reign, he may not be paying too much attention to results. In contrast, Arsenal are far more settled and should come out on the right side of an entertaining game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Gabriel Jesus aiming to prove himself

Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal an immediate boost after arriving in 2022, but the goals have subsequently dried up and, with injuries also impacting him, he lost his place to Kai Havertz.

The Gunners continue to be linked with several centre forwards, but there is also a narrative that Jesus, alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko, will not be allowed to leave the Emirates due to their positive influence in the dressing room.

Arsenal players called Gabriel have combined for five goals (and an own goal) in the last four Premier League meetings.

Both Jesus and Martinelli scored against United but the former started and it could be the same case in Pittsburgh.

With the added motivation of aiming to regain his starting role, the former Manchester City man could fire again.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 2: Gabriel Jesus anytime scorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Szoboszlai could shine for Reds

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal in Liverpool's win over Betis and is another who may be playing with a point to prove.

The 23-year-old had a brilliant first season at Anfield but couldn't carry it into the summer and, after being ruled out of Euro 2020, also looked short of fitness in Germany as Hungary were eliminated in the group stages.

Szobaszlai's ability to play off both feet, dribble past opponents and shoot from distance can make him a sensation to watch.

He already looks sharper than he did at the Euros and is a value shout to grab another goal, albeit in a losing cause.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 3: Dominik Szoboszlai anytime scorer @ 5/1 with bet365