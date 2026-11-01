Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer: Get £50 in free bets for Reds vs Gunners PL Clash

How to Claim Betfred’s Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer

Visit Betfred using the promotional link and register a new account. Complete the registration process and verify your personal details. Deposit at least £10 within seven days of registration using an eligible debit-card payment method. Place your first qualifying sports bet with a single stake of at least £10. Your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of Evens (2.0) and settle within seven days of registration. Once your qualifying bet settles, receive £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The bonus is divided into £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Use your free bets on eligible markets within seven days of receiving them.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal return to the North West for the second time in a week as the Premier League champions visit Liverpool following their midweek EFL Cup trip to Fleetwood Town.

Mikel Arteta's side have made an impressive start to their title defence, sitting level on points at the top of the Premier League after eight matches. Despite William Saliba missing the entire campaign with a back injury, Arsenal have maintained the defensive standards that helped them concede just 27 league goals last season.

Much of that resilience comes from Ezri Konsa, whose £55 million summer arrival from Aston Villa initially raised questions. The England international has formed an impressive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, helping Arsenal keep five clean sheets in their opening eight league fixtures.

Konsa also scored his first Arsenal goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton, with both centre-backs finding the net. His performances have eased the pressure surrounding Saliba's absence, although Arteta remains eager to welcome the Frenchman back.

Liverpool have also found form under Andoni Iraola, recording four consecutive victories following their defeat against Manchester City.

Their latest success came against Brighton, where a Pascal Gross own goal and Alexander Isak's sixth Premier League goal of the season secured a 2-0 victory. Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola influenced the opening exchanges, though Liverpool had to withstand sustained Brighton pressure after the interval.

The recent head-to-head record suggests another competitive encounter. Liverpool have won three of the previous ten Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won twice, and five matches have ended level.

Arsenal's defensive consistency makes them tough to beat, but Liverpool's improving attacking combinations and home advantage could put Arteta's champions under the microscope.

Betfred’s £50 Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £10+ using an eligible payment method within seven days of registration. Place your first qualifying £10+ sports bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.0), settling within seven days of registration. Receive £50 in free bets within 24 hours of settlement. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Eligibility and payment restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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