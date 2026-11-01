Liverpool vs Arsenal Free Bets: Claim £40 Welcome Offer for Reds vs Gunners with Sky Bet

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link and select the join option. Register a new account and complete the required personal details. Deposit at least £5 using an eligible payment method. Place your first qualifying single or each-way bet with a minimum stake of just £5. Your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of Evens (1/1 or 2.0). Once you meet the qualifying requirements, you will receive £40 in free bets as four £10 bet tokens. Use your free bets on eligible single or each-way sports markets, including Premier League football. You can't withdraw free bets as cash, and stakes aren't included in any winnings returned. Complete all qualifying requirements within 30 days of registration, and free bets expire 30 days after being credited.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool and Arsenal renew their Premier League rivalry at Anfield on Sunday, with the visitors looking to end a lengthy wait for a league victory on Merseyside.

Arsenal haven't won a Premier League fixture at Anfield since September 2012, though their previous three visits ended in draws. The Gunners arrive as reigning champions and joint Premier League leaders, six points clear of Liverpool after eight matches.

Mikel Arteta's side have built their title defence around defensive consistency, but injuries could complicate their approach. Bukayo Saka is expected to miss the trip with a quadriceps injury, while William Saliba remains sidelined with a long-term back problem.

That puts greater responsibility on Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard to create chances, with Viktor Gyokeres as the focal point up front. Arsenal's set-piece strength could also prove important against a Liverpool defence that has occasionally struggled from dead-ball situations.

Liverpool have their own selection concerns. Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike are among those expected to be unavailable, limiting Andoni Iraola's options.

However, the Reds have found attacking momentum in recent weeks. Alexander Isak scored his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign against Brighton, while Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola have begun developing a promising understanding in the final third.

The potential confrontation between Swedish internationals Isak and Gyokeres offers another interesting subplot, with both forwards capable of deciding matches through individual moments.

Sky Bet’s £40 Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 in Free Bets (4 x £10 tokens) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (1/1 or 2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5+ and place your first single or each-way bet of at least 5p at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Receive three £10 free bet tokens. Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of registration. Free bets expire 30 days after crediting, are non-withdrawable and exclude virtual sports. Free bet stakes are not included in returns. Neteller and Skrill deposits do not qualify. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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