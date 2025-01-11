Our football expert offers his Liverpool v Accrington Stanley predictions and betting tips, before Saturday's 12:15 FA Cup 3rd round tie (11/1/2025).

Strange things happen in the FA Cup, but League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley will have to produce one of the competition's greatest upsets if they are to defy an 87-place gulf in the pyramid and knock out Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Betting Tips

Reshuffled Reds leaving starstruck Stanley in the shade

Accrington Stanley have begun 2025 with a pair of key victories against Grimsby and Colchester, but a New Year win treble looks beyond them.

A trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool has proved a step too far for the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid this season, so it beggars belief that Stanley boss John Doolan can pull off what neither Carlo Ancelotti nor Pep Guardiola could.

In Doolan's favour is that it won't be a full-strength Liverpool side coming at them, the fixture falling less than three days since the Reds lost 1-0 at Tottenham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

But Liverpool's youngsters have a fabulous record in cup ties over recent seasons and with the help of a handful or more of Arne Slot's seniors, the Premier League leaders should be able to see off the League Two strugglers.

Indeed Stanley have conceded two or more in 10 of their 15 away games this season and you would expect Slot's stars to break them down, more than twice, and not concede.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score - No @ 1/1 with bet365

Elliott the bet to find the visitors' net

Slot has liked to shuffle his pack in cup ties and will make wholesale changes, particularly after Wednesday night's EFL Cup battle at Spurs.

Harvey Elliott was on the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without unzipping his tracksuit, but the England youngster looks set to start against Accrington.

Indeed, he started on the right side of Slot's front three at Southampton before Christmas in the previous round of the EFL Cup, scoring in the Merseysiders' 2-1 triumph.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Tip 2: Harvey Elliott to score anytime @ 11/8 with bet365

Woods' shift should see high tackle count

Former Burnley youngster Ben Woods has been a busy man on the left side of John Doolan's Stanley, with four goals and two assists to his name.

Defensively he has weighed in with six yellow cards and is second in his club's tackle count with 2.2 per game on average.

There will be plenty of questions asked of all of Stanley's players defensively and given how much they will be parked in their own half, expect the 22-year-old to conjure up over 2.5 tackles.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Tip 3: Ben Woods Over 2.5 Tackles @ 11/10 with bet365