Liverpool v Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips:Trio of Reds Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool v Wolves predictions and betting tips as Jurgen Klopp bows out at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of his final game as Reds boss on Sunday, as Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield.

It promises to be an emotional afternoon on Merseyside as the German says goodbye after an incredible spell in charge. Klopp has transformed Liverpool during his tenure, and his team will look to give him the perfect send-off, although Wolves will look to spoil the party.

Liverpool v Wolves Betting Tips

Liverpool 11+ shots on target @ 11/5 with Betano - Bet Boost

Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 7/10 with Betano

Anfield thriller expected as Klopp bows out

Liverpool's fans will look to savour every minute of Klopp's final match, and a home tie against Wolves is the perfect occasion for him and his team.

The Reds will end the season with one trophy, having won the EFL Cup in February, and they have just ran out of steam in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Third-place is already sewn up, so Liverpool's main aim is to send Klopp off with a win, and an entertaining one at that. The German has seen his side enjoy a three-match unbeaten run, but only one of those games have been a win.

The sheer emotion of the day should be enough to push Liverpool over the line, but do not expect them to keep a clean sheet.

Liverpool have conceded 10 goals in their last five, while they have only kept one clean sheet in their previous 15 matches.

Liverpool v Wolves Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 11/10 with Betano

Wolves' defence braced for tough afternoon

With the majority of Sunday's crowd desperate for a dream send-off, there's every chance Liverpool will just go for broke.

Klopp's team have played some magical football over the years, and at their best, are a joy to watch.

Their brand of football has been intense and quick, and they have registered the most shots in the league this season. The Reds have tried their luck 754 times this season, while they have hit the target 263 times.

In their last home game, a 4-2 win over Tottenham, Liverpool had 13 shots on target, while they have had no fewer than seven shots on target in each of their last five league matches.

With so much at stake, there's every chance Liverpool produce a season-best performance to give Klopp the perfect departure.

Liverpool v Wolves Tip 2: Liverpool 11+ shots on target @ 11/5 with Betano

Gakpo can shine in Klopp's finale

After their disagreement at West Ham, Klopp and Mohamed Salah would love the chance to bow out on a high, and while they can, the value lies with fellow forward Gakpo this week.

The Netherlands international has scored 16 goals for Liverpool this season, and he has gone under the radar in that department. Most of the attention has focused on Darwin Nunez or Salah, but Gakpo has quietly gone about his business.

Gakpo has scored in two consecutive matches, while he also netted in the clash at Molineux.

Liverpool v Wolves Tip 3: Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 7/10 with Betano