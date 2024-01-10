Liverpool v Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 Tip Fancied in EFL Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool v Fulham predictions and betting tips ahead of their EFL Cup matchup this Wednesday.

Fulham have never won a domestic cup but are just two games from this year’s EFL Cup final as they take on Liverpool in the first leg of the last four.

By contrast the Reds have lifted this trophy nine times, including as recently as the 2021-22 season, and will be looking to make it ten this term.

Liverpool v Fulham Tips

Liverpool win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Diogo Jota to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Kenny Tete to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

Home record is the key

Liverpool have been in top form at home this season, playing 15 games at Anfield, winning 13 and drawing just two.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 45 goals in those matches, conceded just 11, and have kept seven clean sheets.

Their home form is in sharp contrast to Fulham’s struggles on the road. The Cottagers have taken just six points from a possible 30 on their travels in the Premier League.

The pair have already met at Anfield this season, with the hosts running out 4-3 winners, but they should be able to keep things much tighter this time around.

Fulham have failed to score in three of their last six in all competitions and Liverpool have managed to keep clean sheets in two of their last three.

Back the Reds to win this crucial first leg to nil.

Liverpool v Fulham Tip 1: Liverpool win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Jota the main danger

With Mo Salah absent at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool’s attacking burden will have to be shared around much more and they can benefit from the return of Diogo Jota from injury.

The Portuguese forward has struggled for a consistent run of games since returning from his absence but looks likely to find the net in this matchup.

Jota has nine goals in all competitions, second to Salah in Reds scoring despite starting only 11 matches.

With the 27-year-old likely to be in from the beginning here, he is fancied to extend that tally.

Liverpool v Fulham Tip 2: Diogo Jota to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Tete a big price to pick up a card

Kenny Tete has found consistent playing time hard to come by this season but has picked up plenty of opportunities in cup games and looks likely to start at right-back for Fulham here.

The Dutchman has been given three cautions in ten starts this term and faces the tough task of having to contain a lively Liverpool forward line.

Faced with that unenviable task, Tete looks a solid candidate to be shown a card.

Liverpool v Fulham Tip 3: Kenny Tete to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365