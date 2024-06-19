Liverpool look the team to get your early bets on to win the Premier League this season following their fixture release on June 18th.

The Premier League announced their complete fixture list for the 2024/25 campaign on Tuesday June 19th, with all teams learning when they’ll be playing each team next season following this.

Reds Benefit from Easy Opening

The opening weekend threw up some exciting fixtures to get the season underway, with the biggest of these seeing Chelsea take on Man City and new boys Ipswich hosting Liverpool.

And it’s the Reds start that makes them look the best option to win the league this year when placing your early PL winner bets.

Liverpool were handed a fairly easy start following Tuesday’s fixture release, with Arne Slot having three of his first five games as Reds boss at Anfield.

Not only this, but they play the likes of Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in these matches, all teams that finished in the bottom half last season, as well as newly-promoted Ipswich in their first game.

They do have to face Man United at Old Trafford in between these games, however on paper this is the only hard game they have throughout their first five, with this game set to seem easier than most would think given Liverpool’s recent record against the Red Devils.

Stats Side with Liverpool's Strong Start

According to Opta, Liverpool have the easiest start out of any side in the Premier League next season when going by Opta’s Team Rating metric.

Their first five games post up an average opponent rating of 83.7, which is slightly less than Newcastle and 5.9 less than Brentford, who have the hardest opening five games according to Opta.

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Premier League Outright Market Liverpool Odds PL Winner 7/1 Top 4 Finish 8/15

The Reds are currently 7/1 with bet365 to win their second Premier League title this season, whilst they’re 8/15 to secure another top four finish.

These prices don’t look the most tempting, however should Arne Slot hit the ground running as Reds boss and see his new team get off to a hot start, expect their odds to drop as punters begin to back the Reds following this.

This looks likely given their first five fixtures combined with the fact that Opta have stated they have the easiest run of opening games in the league by opponent difficulty rating.

Given this, now looks like the time to back the Reds to win the league whilst you can still get them at their current price.