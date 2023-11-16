Liechtenstein vs Portugal Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Evens or Above Tips for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Liechtenstein vs Portugal predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in the Principality.

Liechtenstein is one of the smallest countries in the world and possesses a population of a mere 39,000 people, in the tiny European principality. They now must take on the might of the #6 ranked Portuguese side.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Betting Tips

Dennis Salanovic 0.5 Shots @11/8 with bet365

Over 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365

Joao Felix 2.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Portugal are the envy of the footballing world right now, having won every single game they have played in 2023, and seem to be the team to beat with Roberto Martinez at the helm.

Lichtenstein are unlikely to pose any serious threat to this record, yet it would be an upset for the ages should something like this occur.

Home fans need something to cheer for

Liechtenstein will never be a football powerhouse, falling to the wayside alongside the likes of San Marino, Luxembourg and Andorra, as filler footballing nations.

However this does not mean that they are incapable of providing their fans with any such enjoyment and at home, this could be exactly what they aim to do, even if it is just with a few shots at goal.

Their striker Dennis Salanovic will be the man looking to provide these, as he has so often in the past, with long-range strikes at goal.

He averages 1.6 shots per game and will be the Liechtensteiner's main outlet.

It is merely a shot as well, meaning this can be blocked, missed, hit the woodwork, or in the unlikeliest of circumstances fly in the back of the net.

All this aiding in the over 0.5 shot line as Salanovic merely needs to try his luck once.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Tip 1: Dennis Salanovic 0.5 Shots @11/8 with bet365

Mismatch makes Corners likely

The last time these two sides met, back in March, the game resulted in 12 corners all of which went the way of Portugal.

Back in Liechtenstein, they could well be in for more of the same, yet the home side have proven capable of contributing also, which only raises the possibility further.

There have been at least eleven corners in the majority of games involving Liechtenstein.

Look for Portugal to carry much of the weight when it comes to this line and anything that the home side manages to earn will only act to help out the over of 11.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Tip 2: Over 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365

Felix Filling in

Joao Felix has impressed since his move to Barcelona, and in his continuing efforts for the national side. Martinez perhaps not wanting to risk many of his other players, could give Felix the game, allowing him to have a host of attempts on goal.

Portugal had eleven shots on target last time out, as much of this water was carried by Cristiano Ronaldo. Should he take a step back from this match, however, Joao Felix will have to step up and take the burden, if one could call it that.

For his club side of Barcelona, he has been averaging 3.1 shots per game, and against the lacklustre defence presented by Lichtenstein, many of these should find their way on target.

Should Martinez decide to go in a different direction and not include him in the starting XI, the leg will be voided and not too much will be lost. Should he start he should be the focal point and in turn force the Liechtensteiners keeper to be on his toes.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Tip 3: Joao Felix 2.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365