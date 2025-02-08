Get three Leyton Orient vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 12:15 FA Cup clash (8/2/2025).

Leyton Orient will be eyeing one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in history as they welcome Premier League champions, Manchester City, head to east London for a fourth-round tie on Saturday.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City -2 @ 5/6 with bet365

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Jack Grealish to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

Citizens settling their nerves in the capital

Manchester City are clearly Leyton Orient's better, in nearly every measure, but the magic of the FA Cup brings the two sides together at Brisbane Road.

Last term's champs, City have an embarrassment of riches compared to their League One opponents, but much is likely to depend on the team which manager Pep Guardiola fields in east London.

Clearly, a side with the depth and class of the Citizens can’t be ruled out of a Premier League title challenge, but their position looks pretty dire and Guardiola’s side are also faced with the tough task of having to face Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday.

City are no longer involved in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup has to offer the best route to a trophy for the Citizens, which could mean a fairly strong line up for their clash with Orient.

New arrivals Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush could be involved, as Guardiola looks to work those signings into his system, and Savinho, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes and Ilkay Gundogan all started in City’s 8-0 third-round hammering of Salford.

At 5/6, Manchester City look a bet to give Orient a two-goal start on the handicap.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City -2 goals @ 5/6 with bet365

City set for another rampant success

There have been 43 goals scored in Manchester City’s last eight matches running at an average of 5.375 per game.

Of course, City haven’t been responsible for all of those strikes, as seen when Guardiola's side conceded five in their Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the Citizens put eight goals past Salford in the previous round while Ipswich were hit for six and West Ham conceded four against the champions in January.

A win for the Sky Blue outfit, in a match featuring four or more goals could be a shrewd play.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Tip 2: Manchester City & over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Grealish Grasping at the Goals

Grealish has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, but the England forward has bagged two goals in his last three appearances for the Citizens. Including a strike against Salford in the last round of the FA Cup.

The 29-year-old should get plenty of opportunities to expose this Leyton Orient defence and he looks like an anytime scorer threat.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Tip 3: Jack Grealish to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365